Founder of inspirational networking platform Mum at Work, Sinead Norton has been described as an ‘incredible lady’, ‘superstar’ and a ‘shining light and champion of women’s business in Northern Ireland’

Hundreds of heartfelt tributes have been paid to Magherafelt mother-of-seven Sinead Norton after she passed away on Monday following a battle against cancer

The award-winning Northern Ireland business owner and founder of the inspirational networking platform, Mums at Work, Sinead was an advocate for women in business, who aimed ‘to create a space where businesswomen working on their own could come together to stay motivated and work towards their dreams’.

Her husband Christopher, announced her passing on Monday: “This morning Sinead lost her fight with cancer. She was surrounded by all her immediate family when she left us. We would like to thank everyone for their support over the last weeks/months/years and most importantly the last few days.”

In a death notice, it said that Ms Norton was the beloved wife of Christopher and loving mother of Jamie, Melissa, Danielle, Liam, Jack, Lily-Ann and Harry. She was also the daughter of Joy and the late Liam and dear sister of Siobhàn and Liam.

Many of Sinead’s colleagues and friends have paid emotional tributes with hundreds of posts on social media.

One said: “About five years ago I met an incredible woman who became an inspiration, role model, mentor and most importantly a friend. She has singlehandedly changed my life for the better, and that of so many other women.

“The world suddenly has a gaping hole in it where there was a bright and vibrant force for good. She built the amazing The Mums at Work Network with over 5.5K members in the Facebook group.

"She was never about herself and always putting others needs first. She never wanted the limelight or the praise and she'd probably hate me sharing this post now but I am so thankful to have known Sinead. Her light and legacy will go on. Her impact should inspire us all to push forward, support each other and make the world a better place.”

Another posted: ‘Sinéad was a superstar. This is a massive loss. She really was a shining light and champion of women’s business in NI. RIP Sinéad.’

Another tribute continued: ‘Oh that is awful news, never thought Sinead would lose this battle she was such a power house. You are so right, she was such an amazing woman, Northern Ireland has lost a beacon of hope.’

