Irish Cup final: Former IFA boss says 'Christians can still go to Sunday matches - it won't matter in the afterlife'

Jim Boyce is a former FIFA vice-president (2011 to 2015), who also led the IFA for 12 years (from 1995 to 2007).

He was speaking as Ballymena and Crusaders prepare to face-off in the Irish Cup final on Sunday.

As you can see below, even among Christians there is a diversity of views on the subject.

Jim Boyce

Mr Boyce – who has long associations with Cliftonville – intends to watch the game this Sunday after worshipping at his home church of Greenisland Methodist, just outside Carrickfergus.

He told the News Letter: "I believe that it's up to each individual to make their own decision. It's entirely a matter for them. If they don't want to attend, it's a personal opinion for themselves, and I respect that.

"But I honestly don't believe they should hoist [sic] their views onto other people.

"I believe it's an individual decision and my own belief is you can still be a Christian, you can still believe in God, and attending a football match, or another event on a Sunday, is not going to have any effect.

The crests of Ballymena and Crusaders, who will vie for the Irish Cup this Sunday

"The last two years the NI Football League have done in my opinion an excellent job to promote football, and decdied to play the League Cup fnal on a Sunday - and both games have had absolute record attendances, unprecedented attendances."

It was put to him that the Bible teaches the Sabbath is a day of rest, and instructs believers to observe it and keep it holy.

"Yeah but there are different interpretations aren't there of the Sabbath day as well," he said.

"I don't want to go into that because I don't profess to be a theologian or whatever the word is.

"I was a great believer in that you try to treat people the way you would want to be treated, and I believe that if people go through life trying to do the right thing and love their neighbour... I don't think going to a football match on a Sunday is going to have any effect after life.

"I know many people - including, can I say, people of the cloth - who are quite prepared to go to a football match on a Sunday and still be in church on a Sunday morning."

Taking a contrary view is the Rev Alistair Beattie, chaplain to Ballymena United and former Presbyterian minister based at Broughshane.

He said the “Lord’s commandment regarding a day to rest and worship is just as relevant today as in the past”.

"The IFA foisted this decision upon the clubs,” he added.

"It was ‘fait accompli’ and they have not been willing to listen to reasonable objections.”

And steering a path down the middle were the following two figures.

Ian Cahoon, a Presbyterian minister who is also chaplain of premiership champions Larne FC, said there are different views among his congregation (Alexandra Presbyterian Church, just a short distance from Crues' ground Seaview).

"There's a mixed response," he said. "But within that, I think for all people their priority is worship."

As such, "if it was held at 11am on a Sunday", few would attend. But since kick off is at 2.30pm (at Windsor Park), some will go to church, then go to watch the game.

But "my own personal feeling is I'd rather it wasn't on Sundays, and hopefully it doesn't become a regular occurance," he said.

Davy Hilditch is DUP MLA for East Antrim and a figure long associated with Carrick Rangers FC.

He is also a member of Victoria Evangelical Hall in the town.

"If there was a major switch to a Sunday, I'm in trouble, because I'm the only qualified person Carrick Rangers has as a safety officer," he said.

"I'd like to see the final returned to a Saturday, 3pm kickoff.

"Most of the time, Sunday is one of the only days people get to be with their families.

"There are many, many people who work five, six, day weeks now, and Sunday is a nice day whether for a run up the coast or wherever you go to do something with the family.

"It's my generation I suppose. It's tradition to be that way."

But at the same time, he has attended games on Sundays in the past.

"What is rest? Is trying to rest your soul or body taking in a game? I don't know," he said.

"The best thing to do if you feel you've broken any Biblical rules in any way is to make sure you offer a prayer for forgiveness."

