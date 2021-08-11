Jonny McCambridge: Expert commentary from the Olympic sofa

Tom Daley had too much over-rotation on his dives said our expert on the settee

I say slowly because I put my back out the day before and can’t move very fast. As I descend, holding the bannister, I am troubled by the corns in my left foot and also notice that my left ear seems to be clogged up. I hope that I am not going deaf on that side.

I make it to the front room and sink into my familiar place on the sofa. I find my comfortable spot and pick up the remote control but have to squint to distinguish the little buttons. My eyesight is not what it once was and I remind myself that I need to book an eye test. I’ll do it later.

I turn the telly on and settle down to watch the Olympics, as I have done every morning for the past two weeks. Cycling from the velodrome in Tokyo is on the BBC.

Great Britain's Matt Walls (left) and Ethan Hayter in action during the madison. Or was it the keirin? Or maybe it was the omnium

I check my phone and notice a couple of messages in a WhatsApp group to which I belong. There are four middle-aged men in the group; me, an accountant (we’ll call him AC), a computer programmer (IT) and a civil servant (CS). We are all bound by a shared, patchy knowledge of sport and a communal sense of reluctance about showing ignorance on any subject which we are discussing.

I check the messages.

AC: ‘I didn’t make it to the gym this morning. My alarm went off, but I just couldn’t face it.’

IT: I was going to go for a run, but I’ve got a dodgy knee. Best to take it easy for a bit.’

I type out a message.

ME: ‘The cycling is on. Is anyone watching the madison?’

AC: ‘What’s the madison? Is that the one with the little electric bike out in front?’

IT: ‘No, that’s the omnium.’

ME: ‘No it’s not, you plonker, that’s the keirin.’

IT: ‘What’s the omnium then?’

ME: ‘That’s the one with the different races.’

AC: ‘And the madison?’

ME: ‘It’s the long race with two cyclists who race in turn and they have sprints every 10 laps.’

AC: ‘You are an anorak.’

ME: ‘The Dutch are the favourites for this madison race.’

CS: ‘How do you know that?’

AC: ‘Did you see the sprint earlier? The British guy went into the repechage.’

CS: ‘What’s a repechage?’

IT: ‘No, I was watching the diving.’

ME: ‘How did Daley get on?’

IT: ‘Not too bad. Too much over-rotation on his dives and he’s sending up too much splash on his entry. There’s a few technical things he needs to improve on for the final.’

ME: ‘He will do well to challenge the Chinese. They are the dominant force in diving.’

AC: ‘Did you see the British pole-vaulter getting the bronze?’

ME: ‘That’s Britain’s first ever medal in Olympic pole-vaulting.’

CS: ‘How do you know that?’

There is a slight lull in the exchange of messages. Just long enough for some Googling to be carried out. The cycling race begins.

ME: ‘Good start by GB. This is the first time the women’s madison has been in the Olympics.’

CS: ‘How do you know that?’

AC: ‘He knows it because the commentator said it two minutes ago.’

IT: ‘Much like the rowing, Britain seems to have lost its dominance in the cycling. Something is not quite working in their training programme.’

ME: ‘They did well in the swimming though.’

AC: ‘And the BMX.’

CS: ‘Surely BMX is cycling?’

ME: ‘The Dutch are down! The Dutch are down!’

IT: ‘Oh, that’s a bad crash.’

AC: ‘She brought down the Belgian rider too. She rode straight over the top of her!’

ME: ‘That’s the Australian rider’s fault. You can’t come through the middle like that when they are trying to tag their partner. That’s against the rules.’

CS: ‘How do you know that?’

AC: ‘That will be painful. If you come down on this surface it takes all the skin off your arms and legs.’

CS: ‘Do you have experience of this?’

IT: ‘Did you see the Australian rider crash the other day? The handlebars just fell off his bike.’

CS: ‘Ouch.’

ME: ‘That shouldn’t happen with these bikes. They are made out of carbon fibre and are incredibly strong.’

CS: ‘Really?’

IT: ‘I’ve never seen that happen before.’

AC: ‘But you have to remember the extreme G force pressure when they go around the track at high speeds. These bikes are light and are designed for ultimate aerodynamic performance and something has to give sometimes.’

CS: ‘How do you know that?’

ME: ‘Do you know that the rules state that all bikes in the competition have to be commercially available? You can buy one of these British Olympic bikes for £27,000.’

CS: ‘How do you know that?’

IT: ‘He knows it because the commentator on the telly just said it.’

ME: ‘I already knew it.’

CS: ‘Did you?’

ME: ‘Yeah, the commentator said it yesterday as well.’

AC: ‘The British team are really dominating here. They seem to be winning every sprint in this race.’

IT: ‘Madison is all about getting the tactics right, having the endurance for the long distance and being able to mix it up with the power of the sprints.’

ME: ‘This is undoubtedly the most dominant madison performance that I have ever seen.’

CS: ‘How many madisons have you watched?’

IT: ‘Gold medal for team GB! They were utterly dominant.’

CS: ‘I thought you said they had lost their dominance in the cycling?’

ME: ‘I’m looking forward to the athletics later.’

AC: ‘Did you see the two high jumpers deciding to share the gold medal? That was a lovely moment.’

CS: ‘I didn’t know you were allowed to do that?’

ME: ‘Oh yes, it’s within the rules as long as the two athletes agree.’

IT: ‘What has gone wrong with the US sprinters?’

ME: ‘They didn’t hold a pre-Olympics training camp. I think that was their main problem.’

CS: ‘Are you just copying what Michael Johnson said to Gabby Logan?’

AC: ‘What are you up to later Jonny? Are you going for a run?’

ME: ‘No, I’ve put my back out. I might go for a fry before the athletics starts.’