The 14th anniversary of the day when she moved from her native France to the most beautiful country in the world so as to set up a new life with this old fool. They say the first 14 years are the hardest and she hasn't killed me yet so I must be doing something right. Still, it took a while before she agreed to the next step and made an honest man of me.

When I first popped the question to her about 5 minutes after she'd set down her luggage in my rented apartment, I was shocked and dismayed to hear her tell me that she would think it over. "When you ask for someone's heart, you must first check that you're smart enough to take care of it properly, so let's take some time to think things through," she reasoned.

Anyway, I studied some nuclear physics, learned seven new languages, read the collected works of Schopenhauer, became a wine connoisseur and even bought a lovely cottage on the North Antrim coast whereupon she finally agreed that I was smart enough for her and married me. To mark the anniversary of what we call "Honey Sunday", we took ourselves on a wonderful day out in Belfast, visiting HMS Caroline before the usual eating, drinking and shopping extravaganza.

An Occasional Tipple with Raymond Gleug

She didn't push me overboard when we visited the old warship (and she could have) so perhaps, despite everything, she still loves me. When we returned to Rose Cottage, I cooked a delicious Oriental king prawn, red pepper and chilli stir fry with noodles which I paired with today's Wine of the Week, the exceptionally fresh, fragrant, zippy and zesty 2021 Workhorse Chenin Blanc (£8, M&S)). A luscious palate full of round, gently spiced fruit flavours with bright citrussy backnotes combines with grassy aromatics and hints of mineral in this racy, refreshing South African Chenin Blanc which will also be an ideal match to your roast chicken on a sunny Sunday afternoon. Very lovely indeed.

In other news, by the time you read this I anticipate that my darling sister, Matilda, will have given birth to her fourth child. Unlike most people these days, she says she doesn't want to know the sex of the child until he or she arrives. Unless she's cheating. You see, she's also running and participating in a sweep and has invited friends and family to guess the baby's sex and weight. My money is on a girl weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.

I'm feeling confident so I've splashed out on some bubbles as there's bound to be some spectacular carousing to be engaged in when she finally arrives. Step forward today's second recommendation, the ferociously crisp, satisfyingly savoury and superbly balanced Prosecco Spumante Valdobbiadene Superiore (£7.49, Lidl). Fresh, fragrant and fabulously fruity, this is packed with sharp citrus and rich orchard fruit flavours which are expertly complemented by beguiling backnotes suggestive of lemony biscuits. Perfect for special occasions and the best people. I imagine my lovely Matilda is getting quite thirsty herself after near enough 9 months off the gargle.