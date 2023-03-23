Along with the anticipation for the upcoming Easter break, comes the unrivalled excitement for Easter egg chocolate, so leading supermarket retailer Lidl Northern Ireland has relaunched its highly coveted Deluxe range of decadent Easter Eggs, handcrafted by local Cavan supplier, Aine’s Chocolates.

Sure to fly off the shelves, the indulgent range of luxury flavour combinations will no doubt entice shoppers to treat themselves to a sumptuous chocolate treat, crafted by chocolate experts who have been creating deliciously smooth and creamy handmade chocolate for over 20 years. From honeycomb with milk chocolate, and raspberry with white chocolate to dark chocolate orange or mint - Lidl shoppers are in for a sweet treat this Easter from just £7.99.

This year, Lidl Northern Ireland has added an 'egg-citing’ new line to its Deluxe Easter egg range, handcrafted by Skelligs Chocolates in the stunning setting of the renowned Skellig Mountains in County Kerry. The luxurious range of high-quality chocolate eggs celebrates the classic flavours of milk, white and dark chocolate, with an ‘egg-stravagant’ surprise hidden inside in the form of opulent chocolate truffles.

Lidl Ireland’s Master of Wine, Richard Bampfield, explained: “The pairing of chocolate and wine has been much debated over the years; however, the key is to ensure one pairs the right wine with the correct variant of chocolate that strikes the right balance on the palate.”

Deluxe Dark Chocolate with Orange Egg: For a flavour match made in heaven, Richard recommends pairing dark chocolate with Lidl Northern Ireland’s Ruby Port. A rich, sweet drink, commonly served with desserts that complement the intensity of bitter cocoa in dark chocolate along with the zest of orange.

Deluxe White Chocolate & Raspberry Egg: Try Lidl Northern Ireland’s Deluxe White Chocolate with Raspberry Egg with the retailer’s Moscato Frizante Blanco Joven. This wine is gloriously light and sweet and compliments the raspberry in this chocolate egg.

Lidl Northern Ireland’s Deluxe chocolate range joins the retailer’s biggest ever in-store range of Easter eggs. With a plethora of eggs for customers to choose from, in addition to novelty Easter treats, there’s something for all the family.

The full range is available in all 41 Lidl Ireland stores across the region.

