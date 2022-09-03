Mission Santa blasts off again for Christmas 2022
The spectacular space pantomime has been created by BNL Productions to get Armagh Observatory and Planetarium’s visitors into the festive spirit
Following on from last year’s success, Armagh Observatory and Planetarium is once again planning an out of this world experience for families across Northern Ireland as it launches this year’s Mission Santa event.
Ready to blast off for its third year, the spectacular space pantomime has been created by BNL Productions to get Armagh Observatory and Planetarium’s visitors into the festive spirit.
Along with Marzipan the Elf, visitors to the event will be able to help save Santa from inside mission control during an immersive and theatrical show.
The experience includes access to an exclusive dome show, titled the ‘The Alien who stole Christmas.’ The show will be displayed in the magical star dome theatre and every child in attendance will receive a present and a family photograph.
Education and outreach manager at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, Sinéad Mackle, said: “Following on from the resounding success of Mission Santa in 2019 and 2021, we are excited to welcome visitors to the 2022 event.
“This enchanting adventure captures the magical essence of Christmas in a unique experience, harnessing the wonders of space and the drama in a live theatrical show. The high demand for tickets over the last few years has ensured that Mission Santa is a must-see festive event that children and adults alike will not forget.”
Mission Santa lasts 90 minutes and will run every Saturday and Sunday from November 19 – December 23. There are a number of relaxed performances and school bookings. Tickets are £20 per child and £18 per adult.