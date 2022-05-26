Mum & You products go on sale in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland has become the first place in the UK and Ireland to have Mum & You baby products for sale in retail stores through a pioneering distribution agreement with Lisburn-based Johnson Brothers.

Hundreds of local pharmacies here are set to stock the environmentally friendly nappies and baby wipes as a result of the arrangement, making them even more widely available to Northern Ireland mums.

Until now, Mum & You products have only been available to buy online. But as they became increasingly popular with environmentally conscious parents, the company wanted to introduce them into retail stores as well.

Rachel Porter from Mum & You, Frances Kelly of Johnson Brothers and Emma Mullan, Mum & You, mark the deal with Johnson Brothers that will see the products available in retail stores for the first time

The deal with Johnson Brothers - a more than 100-year-old local business that specialises in sales and distribution of leading pharmaceutical, foodservice and retail brands - is the first of its kind anywhere and will result in the products being available in pharmacies including Gordons Chemists, MediCare, McKeevers Chemists, Clear Pharmacy and Bradley’s Pharmacy, with more outlets to follow soon.

Some of the brand’s top products will be available to purchase in-store here, including their Nappychat Eco Nappies, Nappychat Eco Pants and their 100% Biodegradable Wipes. And to mark the launch in Northern Ireland, in-store customers will be able to enjoy 30% discount on the products in selected stores for a limited time.

Mum & You’s baby wipes were the first in the UK to come with fully recyclable packaging, the wipes are also plastic free and made from sustainably sourced, plant-based material. The company’s Premium Performance Nappychat nappies come with different character designs, tips, stories and rhymes to encourage parents to chat and sing to their baby to help bond and support their language development.

Frances Kelly, executive head of procurement & DRP at Johnson Brothers, said: “We are thrilled to have secured this deal to distribute Mum & You products to stores for the first time. It adds another leading brand to our strong portfolio. Mum & You has been incredibly popular through online sales and we have very strong interest from potential stockist here so we expect them to sell well. It is such a great brand to be able to bring directly to customers here in Northern Ireland and we look forward to working with brand to build on the initial success.”

Emma Mullan, senior innovation manager at Mum & You, added: “We’re a small company of mostly mums (and a few dads!) and our products are lovingly designed by mums, for mums. For the last four and a half years, we have been creating products we wish we had high quality, convenient and eco-friendly mum and baby products that work well for busy parents. We are really pleased to be working with Johnson Brothers and are very excited to see the products on shelves and in consumers’ hands in Northern Ireland.”