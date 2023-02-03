I often get to February wondering what is next on my agenda because the festive season always seems to sap my thought process. A touch of laziness sets in. I use bad weather as an excuse not to do outside work. This year it has been particularly difficult. There was only one thing I could put it down to, the loss of my dog around this time last year.

I came to the conclusion that not having a furry friend had sapped my mood in ways I could never have imagined. I’ve had dogs and cats for years and have always felt miserable when I lost them to old age and illness. When I was rearing children and working full time I had little time to mourn my pets. But last year I lost not just my dog but my two cats – the latter to old age in both cases – my dog to a cancer dogs have no resistance to. I had to get on with life as there were lots of jobs to be done and Christmas was approaching. But the spirit was low. I couldn’t pass a dog without patting it.

One night recently Himself and I found ourselves browsing on websites about rescue centres for dogs. Was this the missing link for me? Was there any reason why I couldn’t take on one of those dogs all of whom had names and looked as though they wanted, no needed, a new home?

Sandra Chapman

Those who had rescued them surely were heroes. So we found ourselves applying online to one organisation for more information with the intention of taking one in particular from their pictures who needed a new owner. My mood lifted. Could I get him before someone else took him?

Back came a message from the organisation (who for the moment I won’t mention), thanking us for our interest and promising that if they thought I would be a good match a member of the re-homing team would contact me via phone or email to arrange a virtual home check. This, according to their site was to `help us find out more about you, your lifestyle and the home you can offer’.

They also said they `may also make an appointment for you to come and meet a dog at the rehoming centre’. If I hadn’t heard from them within five working days they said `unfortunately your application has not been successful this time. Six days after you submit your application you will receive an automated email confirming your application was not progressed’.

I’m still none the wiser whether this means I have been successful or not. Do I take this as a `no’ and if so why? They have not been in contact.

My next four-legged friend is out there somewhere waiting for me