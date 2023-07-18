The UK’s largest hotel brand Premier Inn has conducted an eye-tracking study of over 50 of the most beautiful lakes, rivers and waterfalls in the UK and globally to reveal the most beautiful blue spaces to visit this summer.

Only one Northern Ireland attraction featured in their top 10 list, coming in as the fifth attraction which the human eye is drawn to the most in the UK. Glenariff Waterfall, based in a nature reserve after the same name, a 3.5km circular trail, offers various spectacles from a river gorge, rare wildlife and three scenic waterfalls.

The study used a unique methodology to analyse the objective beauty of these blue spaces: participants looked at a series of images of the world’s water wonders and eye-tracking technology was then used to reveal which images drew the human eye most.

Ban Gioc Waterfalls in China and Vietnam ranks as the most eye-catching blue space worldwide, followed by Lake Wakatipu in New Zealand and Italy’s Lake Como.

In the UK, the Loe, the largest natural freshwater lake in Cornwall, is the blue space that participants deemed most picturesque during the study. Based within Cornwall’s Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the lake can be admired by completing a six-mile circular walk around its shores, allowing visitors to enjoy its rich wildlife en-route.