The Housing Executive has built its first houses in 25 years - and they are state-of-the-art energy efficient buildings in an area of high social housing need.

The six semi-detached homes at Sunningdale Gardens in North Belfast use modern methods of construction and ultra-low energy building techniques to 'PassivHaus' standard, meaning they are designed to need minimum central heating.

The organisation says the scheme - the first housing scheme delivered by the executive in 25 years - sets the standard for social housing of the future.

The first tenants will be moving into their new homes over the coming days.

Housing Executive North Belfast manager Gerard Flynn hands the keys of a brand new home at Sunningdale Gardens in north Belfast to tenant Jacqueline Lowry and daughter Keeley-Rose, one of the first houses built by the executive in 25 years.

New tenant Jacqueline Lowry said: “We are so excited to move into our new home and join the community in Sunningdale.

“This house will make a huge difference for my family. I am looking forward to learning how to make the most of all the energy efficient measures within

the house.”

Delivered by construction company GEDA, the homes have been built to a standard beyond that of current building regulations in Northern Ireland.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons joined new tenants, Chair of NIHE Board, Nicole Lappin and GEDA's Director of Construction, Damian Murray, to visit the recently new development today, Thursday.

During a tour, they saw first-hand the energy efficient features designed to ensure comfortable, future proofed homes with lower heating bills for tenants.

After meeting new tenants, Minister Lyons, said: “This is not just the Housing Executive delivering new homes, it is the Housing Executive leading and innovating for Northern Ireland.

“The Modern Methods of Construction approach and the PassivHaus standard that NIHE has achieved will together bring learning for the whole social housing sector here.

“I commend all those involved in this development and wish the residents every happiness in their new homes.”

Housing Executive Chair, Nicole Lappin, said they were delighted to provide the tenants with "high quality, comfortable and energy-efficient homes in a community with high social housing need".