Mirror, mirror on the wall, get your tickets to the fairest panto of them all!

Belfast’s Grand Opera House has announced the cast and creative team for its 2023 pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which is set to be the biggest show of the festive season, oh yes it is!

Guaranteed to be a Christmas treat for all ages, Northern Ireland’s biggest panto has already sold a record number of over 45,000 tickets.

This year’s show will be spectacularly brought to life from page to stage by a talented cast and creative team and features the Grand Opera House pantomime hallmark of an abundance of comedy, sensational songs and dance numbers, fabulous costumes, stunning scenery, and special effects.

Belfast’s much-loved pantomime dame, May McFettridge, as May of the Mirror celebrates her record-breaking 33rd Grand Opera House panto season this year.

Joining May on stage is the hilarious Phil Walker, who recently toured with comedy superstar Jason Manford, as Muddles, and Paddy Jenkins who featured in the Oscar and BAFTA award-winning short film An Irish Goodbye, as The Wicked Queen’s Henchman.

Dance sensations and Britain’s Got Talent finalists Flawless take on the role of The Queen’s Guards, and returning to the Grand Opera House stage following their appearances in the Theatre’s sell-out run of Cinderella in 2022 is Belfast’s Jolene O’Hara who plays the Wicked Queen, and Lurgan’s Conor Headley as the Prince. Dublin’s Aisling Sharkey joins the cast in the title role of Snow White and Scott English leads the Magnificent Seven on their quest to save Snow White from the Wicked Queen.

“This year will be the Theatre’s biggest pantomime yet, with an incredible cast and creative team bringing Northern Ireland audiences spectacular entertainment, toe-tapping tunes, spellbinding dance moves, special effects, and much more”, said Ian Wilson, chief executive of the Grand Opera House.

“Since the Theatre opened in 1895 with a pantomime, the Grand Opera House has provided generations of families with many magical memories and outstanding pantomime experiences. With over 76,000 people expected to see this year’s show, and with tickets selling fast, don’t leave it any longer to book your tickets.”

The Grand Opera House pantomime is staged by Olivier award-winning producer Michael Harrison on behalf of Crossroads Pantomimes, the biggest pantomime producer in the world. Michael also produces The London Palladium’s pantomimes, and his current show, The Wizard of Oz, is enjoying a sell-out run at the venue before it embarks on a UK and Ireland tour, which includes a week at the Grand Opera House in May 2024.

Michael Harrison continued: “I’m absolutely delighted to announce such a stellar line-up, once again led by the inimitable May McFettridge, for the Belfast pantomime. The Grand Opera House panto is a jewel in the Crossroads Pantomimes’ portfolio of shows. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will bring together the best of family pantomime with a fresh new script and beautiful set and costumes, fitting for Northern Ireland’s biggest panto.”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is directed and choreographed by Jonny Bowles who won Best Choreography for the Theatre’s production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears at the 2022 Pantomime Awards, and lighting design is by Graham McLusky who was nominated for Best Lighting Design at The Great British Pantomime Awards in 2018. Following his Grand Opera House pantomime debut last year, Philip Shute returns as the show’s musical director.

Northern Ireland’s biggest pantomime will once again be sponsored by Dale Farm, who are delighted to help share the joy of pantomime for another year.

The show runs at the Grand Opera House from Saturday, December 2 to Sunday, January 14, 2024.