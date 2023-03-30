The families of some 96,000 children entitled to free school meals have received £27 in support per child every fortnight during the holidays to assist with the cost of food.

However, the Department of Education said the School Holiday Food Grants (SHFG) scheme as well as the Healthy Happy Minds pilot and the Engage Programme are set to end in March due to the ending of additional ringfenced funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes just ahead of the Easter school holidays.

the Department of Education said the School Holiday Food Grants (SHFG) scheme as well as the Healthy Happy Minds pilot and the Engage Programme are set to end in March due to the ending of additional ringfenced funding.

A spokesperson said that from April School Holiday Food Grants can no longer be made, adding that the department is facing an "extremely challenging budget".

"The department recognises the important support the SHFG scheme has provided for low-income families who are struggling financially, particularly with recent cost of living rises, and realises the huge disappointment this will be for parents," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is with great reluctance that the department is confirming that SHFG will be discontinued from March 31 2023.

"While funding allocations have not yet been confirmed by the Secretary of State, the Department of Education is facing an extremely challenging budget.

"We will continue to work with other government departments and agencies in efforts to tackle holiday hunger in the future."

Budget pressures were also cited for the ending of the Healthy Happy Mind pilot and the Engage Programme, which too will end on March 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The department spokesperson said they recognise the decision will be disappointing, but said "given significant budgetary pressures, it has been necessary for the department to make these difficult decisions".

"We will draw on the positive learning from both programmes, which were fundamental in helping our children and young people address the impacts of the pandemic, to inform the development and implementation of future interventions," the spokesperson added.

"The department is extremely grateful to all those who have supported the delivery of Healthy Happy Minds and Engage over the past number of years to provide invaluable support to pupils across all our educational settings."

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan criticised the decision by the department, saying school leaders were given "a single day's notice of their intention to end important education support programmes across Northern Ireland".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The decision to scrap these schemes is absolutely outrageous. To do so with a single day's notice to principals, staff and the parents that rely on them is totally unforgivable," he said.

"I understand the challenging financial position that the Department of Education is in but what about the financial situation facing thousands of families?

"Cutting holiday hunger payments right before the Easter break will be devastating for low-income families across the North.

"Ending Healthy Happy Minds and the Engage programme will leave kids that need a bit more support in a terrible situation, not to mention the staff that rely on this funding."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McCrossan said there are "serious questions" about how the department has handled the issue, but also criticised the DUP for having "paralysed" the political system by boycotting Stormont, leaving Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to set the budget.