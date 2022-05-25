Pharmacists welcome HRT medicines move

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The HRT medicines shortage is impacting women across the UK.

The medicines are used to help alleviate symptoms of the menopause.

Yesterday, Mr Swann announced that he had approved what the Department of Health described as “additional protocols” to allow pharmacists to provide substitute medicines for those unavailable due to the ongoing shortage.

Health Minister Robin Swann

Mr Swann said: “Women’s health is a priority and it is imperative that women have access to hormone replacement products that are safe and effective. Today I have approved a number of serious shortage protocols which will allow pharmacists the flexibility to safely offer women appropriate substitutes for HRT products that are currently in short supply.”

He continued: “My department has been working closely with colleagues across the UK to ensure HRT is available for everyone who needs it and I am pleased to see early action taken by the HRT Taskforce for the benefit of the whole UK, with suppliers continuing to increase the supply of some products which is a testament to the collaborative approach being taken.”

Gerard Greene, chief executive of Community Pharmacy NI, said: “The Department of Health’s decision to introduce serious shortage protocols (SSPs) recognises the supply issues with HRT products and that urgent action is needed to support patients at this time.

“Community pharmacists are ideally placed to support patients requiring HRT and welcomes the SSP arrangements that have been granted to enable suitable alternatives to be provided.”