£1 leisure activities for children is returning for the summer across Londonderry and Strabane over July and August.

All weekday daytime activities until 5pm will be available for £1 for under 18s, making fitness more open and accessible over the school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes swimming as well as court activities such as tennis, badminton, 5-a-side, table tennis, basketball, squash and also some pitch activities (T&Cs apply).

£1 sessions available at Templemore Sports Complex

The scheme aims to get kids more active and encourage them to try out new activities as part of Council’s wider sports development programme, while remaining cost-friendly for families over the summer holidays.

Council’s director of health and community, Karen McFarland, said the offer would be available at Council leisure centres across the city and district: “The £1 summer scheme offers a great variety of fun activities for all children and young people and is a great way to keep them fit and healthy over the summer. It also gives children the chance to try new activities which they might not have had the opportunity to enjoy before.

“More importantly, the £1 price point allows parents to treat the kids to some summer fun without putting too much pressure on them financially. Trying to keep the children entertained over the summer months can be an expensive task, so hopefully this offer can reduce that pressure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions run every day until August 31 (Monday to Friday only). The programme will run at Templemore Sports Complex, Foyle Arena, Brooke Park Leisure Centre, Derg Valley Leisure Centre, Melvin Sports Complex and Riversdale Leisure Centre.

Foyle Arena

Activities can only be booked on the day of play and advanced booking for sessions is not applicable.

Over the course of the summer, Council will also be running a series of Summer Camps for children aged 6-13, as well as intensive swim lessons, there is limited places left on these and bookings can made online or at the centre of choice subject to availability.

For more information on all Council leisure activities, please visit www.derrystrabane.com/services/leisure