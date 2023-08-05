My inbox has been inundated with requests for more information on my darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G's legendary Spanish chicken thighs which I alluded to briefly in last week's column (go to Belfast news Letter website for details)...

Last week, as you will remember, I suggested matching it with the satisfyingly savoury, decadently smooth and intensely fruity 2021 M&S Cotes du Rhone (£6.50). Nothing wrong with that pairing. However, on reflection it occurs to me that we ought to have it with something Spanish. Step forward today's Wine of the Week, the superbly balanced, smooth and supple 2021 Merinas Eco Tempranillo Syrah (£6, M&S) which blends the muscular Syrah grape with the softer Tempranillo. A medium-bodied, tangy palate is full of ripe berry and cherry flavours which are nicely countered by soft tannins before a lingering finish with hints of pungent spices and plenty of black pepper.

Still no sign of the sun as I write this, listening to dear departed Sinead, on the final evening of July. But the sun must come back even if Sinead doesn't, mustn't it? When the sun does we'll be listening to Sinead in the garden of our lovely home, Rose Cottage, and hoping that Lidl will still have a few bottles from their current excellent range of rose wine for us to get tore into. Best of the lot for me is the delicate, deliciously dry, translucently pale 2021 Mithus Basilicata Rosato (£9.99). Teeming with bright redcurrant, raspberry and strawberry flavours this upbeat Italian splash of pink is, to quote my very eloquent Madame, a vibrantly aromatic, veritable mouthful of summer in a glass. One for seafood or salads. As for Sinead, she sang lots of great songs, not just the wonderful one that nothing compares to.

An Occasional Tipple with Raymond Gleug

Staying in Italy, our third recommendation today is the opulent, mellow and delightfully complex 2020 La Cascata Puglia (£10, M&S). Smoky, supple and delicately spiced, this medium-bodied, sophisticated red is brimfull of densely focussed flavours of forest fruits, morello cherries and blackcurrants which jostle for attention alongside subtle earthy spices before a deeply satisfying finish with beguiling hints of dark chocolate. Food-wise, this is an exceptionally versatile wine which will go equally well with red meat, duck or poultry. We enjoyed ours with a rich and hearty sausage, onion and red pepper casserole alongside creamy buttery mash.

Lovers of white, you have not been forgotten. Our final selection today is the fabulously fresh, fragrant and very lively 2021 Greganico Terre Siciliane (currently £9.99, Naked Wines, visit www.nakedwines.co.uk). This zingy, expressive and impressively elegant bursts with sharp citrus and softer melon flavours which mingle with elderflower and passionfruit aromatics and backnotes of almond before a clean, tingly finish. I plan to serve it with some grilled trout or salmon.