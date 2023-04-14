Revealed: The top ten reasons why Britons would break up with a partner
Lies, bad hygiene, drinking too much, smoking, flirty behaviour and not working were all in the top ten
Relationships can be hard work and so many of us have often felt unlucky in love.
But, while we are in a seemingly happy relationship, what are some of the top reasons we would choose to leave our partners?
New data, released today by Northerner UK, reveals the top ten reasons why the nation would give their partner the boot.
For people in the UK, lies are a complete deal breaker.
With over two thirds agreeing that this would be the biggest reason to break up with their significant other, it’s clear we need to put the lies to bed.
While lies can obviously be detrimental to a relationship, the UK’s second biggest reason to dump their lover is all about cleanliness.
Bad hygiene scored extremely highly on the break up scale with 58% of Britons agreeing that this would have to lead to a termination.
Old habits die hard, and can even kill a relationship in some cases.
Drinking too much was another top answer with half of the UK admitting that this would be a real deal breaker.
Similarly, smoking was also a significant factor in the ending of partnerships as one in three claimed that this bad habit would also be enough to put them off for life.
The top 10 reasons for ending a relationship in the UK were:
Lies
Bad hygiene
Drinking too much
Smoking
Flirty behaviour
The partner didn’t work
The partner was a bad listener
The partner didn’t want to meet friends/ family
The partner was constantly on their phone
The partner partied too often
Markus Lindblad, from Northerner, said: “It’s really interesting to see what some of the biggest reasons are for ending relationships here in the UK. Lies is a huge umbrella term that covers lots of problems so it’s clear why this came in as the number one. Other habits such as bad hygiene, drinking and smoking are all factors that could be changed, if you wanted to save a relationship."