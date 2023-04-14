Relationships can be hard work and so many of us have often felt unlucky in love.

But, while we are in a seemingly happy relationship, what are some of the top reasons we would choose to leave our partners?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New data, released today by Northerner UK, reveals the top ten reasons why the nation would give their partner the boot.

Lies are the main reason why someone would make the difficult decision to break up with a partner

For people in the UK, lies are a complete deal breaker.

With over two thirds agreeing that this would be the biggest reason to break up with their significant other, it’s clear we need to put the lies to bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While lies can obviously be detrimental to a relationship, the UK’s second biggest reason to dump their lover is all about cleanliness.

Bad hygiene scored extremely highly on the break up scale with 58% of Britons agreeing that this would have to lead to a termination.

Old habits die hard, and can even kill a relationship in some cases.

Drinking too much was another top answer with half of the UK admitting that this would be a real deal breaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, smoking was also a significant factor in the ending of partnerships as one in three claimed that this bad habit would also be enough to put them off for life.

The top 10 reasons for ending a relationship in the UK were:

Lies

Bad hygiene

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drinking too much

Smoking

Flirty behaviour

The partner didn’t work

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partner was a bad listener

The partner didn’t want to meet friends/ family

The partner was constantly on their phone

The partner partied too often

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad