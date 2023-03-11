I read a very perceptive, life-affirming, inspirational quote the other day which I feel dutybound to share.

It went something like this: "if you can sit back quietly after receiving difficult news, if you can watch your neighbours fly off to exotic places without feeling jealous, if you just eat whatever is put on your plate and are happy for it and if you can perhaps even fall asleep after running around non-stop all day without the help of drink or pill; if you can simply find contentment wherever you happen to be, then you're probably a dog".

Alas, tipplers, most of us are not dogs. We just get to walk them, feed them, love them and be loved by them. If we're lucky. On the plus side, it means that we do sometimes get to appreciate the unsurpassable pleasure of a glass of wine when unwinding after a hectic day. As an added bonus, I also get to write a column directing you towards the most flavoursome wines at reasonable prices while sharing silly quotes about dogs and stuff. Wine, stuff and dogs, my three favourite things. So, everyone's a winner, isn't that right, Charlton?

Why not enjoy an Occasional Tipple with Raymond Gleug?

"Yes", Charlton, my noble Irish wolfhound, woofs back at me in the kitchen of my lovely home, Rose Cottage, while I pour a couple of glasses of today's Wine of the Week, the dark, decadent and deftly spiced 2021 M&S Classics Claret (£8) for my beloved wife, the enigmatic Madame G., and myself. This vibrant, ruby Bordeaux red has a rich, smoky palate, full of forest berry and black cherry flavours alongside backnotes of vanilla and dry tannins. Should be an ideal match to the chorizo and red pepper pizza that my beautiful Madame is rustling up for me. Or for any tomato-based pasta dishes your own loved one wishes to create for you. That's assuming you can find some tomatoes. If not, steak frites will be an adequate substitute. Isn't that right, Charlton? "Woof woof!".

Today's second selection is the robust and opulent 2020 Chianti Reserva (£5.99, Lidl) which boasts a expressive bouquet packed with damsons, cherries and spices while dark berries mingle on its complex palate before hints of black pepper and dark bitter chocolate enrich its lengthy finish. One to savour with meaty, gamy casseroles or, failing that, a good old-fashioned spag bol should suffice. But you don't get to enjoy all that if you're a dog, do you, Charlton? "Ahooo wooohhh" meaning no, I guess, Charlton whimpers.

Lovers of white, I will never forget you, will I, Charlton? "Woof, woof" shouts Charlton, meaning yes, yes, if I'm not mistaken, but I'm going to prove that doggie wrong. Our final recommendation is the fresh, lively and zesty 2021 Christian Patat Pecorino (£9.99, Naked Wines, www.nakedwines.com). This elegant Italian white has a complex palate wherein pronounced lemon and peach flavours mingle with apricot, hazelnut and minerally backnotes before a clean, spiced finish. It will also go well with seafood or salads.

We're off to London next week, my Madame and I, so you'll have to go to the kennels for a few days, Charlton, are you ok with that? "Woof woof!". A resounding affirmative! That's ok, then, Charlton, we'll tell you all about it when we get home. And if I find a good wine that doesn't cost an extortionate London price, I'll tell you all about it too, my dear acolytes. As Lieutenant Columbo often says to his victims, "Believe me, you'll be the first to know".