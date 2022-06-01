SSE Airtricity to increase natural gas prices by 42.7% in NI

As global energy markets continue to experience significant pressure, SSE Airtricity has today confirmed that it will increase its regulated natural gas prices by 42.7%.

This tariff change means a typical household customer will see an average increase equivalent to around £1.02 per day. The price change comes into effect from July 1 2022 and will apply to all domestic and small business customers supplied by SSE Airtricity.

The ongoing strain of the energy crisis has been felt across the UK and EU, with significant impacts on costs for heat, power, and transport. Wholesale gas prices have trended at record levels in recent months with the cost of gas reaching levels around £2 per therm, up from £0.50 in March 2021.

SSE Airtricity has also today announced a £1 million donation to a trusted local charity partner which will be used to support people who are struggling with the cost of living as the global markets crisis continues.

Andrew Greer, SSE Airtricity general manager (NI) said: “We understand energy prices are a serious concern for families across Northern Ireland and know this is not the news our customers want to hear. The cost of purchasing natural gas has remained at its highest level in over a decade and at times in recent months, it has hit record highs. Following our last price announcement, we had hoped for some market improvements; however, the war in Ukraine has intensified the energy crisis and compounded the issues facing all energy suppliers today.

“We would encourage any customer who is having difficulty with their energy costs to please contact us, and we will work with you to find a solution together. Meanwhile, we will continue to watch markets closely and will pass on reductions as soon as we can.”

Today’s donation builds on the company’s enhanced customer supports, which to date includes £825k (€1m) fund for SSE Airtricity customers who may be in difficulty and £825k (€1m) donation previously announced to an all-island charity partner. The company is also committed to providing home energy efficiency upgrades to up to 600 homes in fuel poverty across the island of Ireland. This measure aims to tackle the root cause of fuel poverty, making homes warmer, more energy efficient and cheaper to run for householders.

SSE Airtricity is continuing to engage with key stakeholders around the administration of its £1m charity donation and will be in a position to announce details of the charity over the coming weeks, with updates to follow on the company website. In addition to support and advice available from SSE Airtricity, the company is also making customers aware of free independent help and information available from the Consumer Council and Advice NI who provide a range of impartial services to consumers in Northern Ireland including advice about saving energy.

As a regulated gas supplier in Northern Ireland, SSE Airtricity’s tariffs are independently scrutinised and approved by the Utility Regulator and carried out in consultation with the Consumer Council and the Department for the Economy. This tariff review has been undertaken during a period of unprecedented energy market volatility and record highs in wholesale natural gas costs.