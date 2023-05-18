easyJet is bringing its Fearless Flyer course back to Belfast on Saturday, May 27, to help nervous flyers take control and overcome their fears.

Over the last 10 years, the course, which has helped more than 11,000 phobics to date, continues to be one of the best-priced aerophobia courses in the UK.

Featuring a virtual element of the programme that was introduced earlier this year, easyJet’s Fearless Flyer course is divided into three main parts:

A virtual ground course, where top phobia expert Lawrence Leyton and a senior easyJet captain will explain the unfamiliar sounds and sensations customers feel onboard an aircraft and teach them a unique set of mind techniques to manage their nerves. This session lasts approximately two and a half hours.

A pre-flight one-hour ‘Meet the Team’ online Zoom session, where participants will be walked through the airport experience and what to expect. There will also be a participant Q&A session where phobia expert Lawrence Leyton and an easyJet pilot will answer any last-minute questions.

And lastly, a special one-hour experience flight from the course airport, where customers put their new skills to the test whilst listening to a live commentary of the flight from the Fearless Flyer team.

A limited number of spaces on the courses are now available at fearlessflyer.easyjet.com.

Mark Wein, easyJet’s Fearless Flyer course director, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to bring the Fearless Flyer course to Belfast this summer. Over the past few years, our course has been a phenomenal success across the UK, with over 95% of participants taking to the skies fearlessly. To date, we have seen over 11,000 people conquer their fear of flying, which is a tremendously rewarding experience for me as an ex-phobic myself and I hope to help many more aerophobics in the years to come overcome their fear of flying.”

The online course (starting at £89 per person) is available now, and the experience flight will take place at Belfast International airport.