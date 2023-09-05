News you can trust since 1737
Television star Mel Giedroyc reveals why she has become 'obsessed with Belfast'

The English actress, comedian and television presenter hopes ITV1 features Belfast in her new literary show after visiting the city to settle her daughter into university.
By Claire Cartmill
Published 5th Sep 2023, 17:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 18:04 BST
English actress, comedian and television presenter Mel Giedroyc has urged ITV1 to visit Belfast for the second series of her new television literary show.

Mel Giedroyc & Martin Clunes Explore Britain by the Book, to be aired tomorrow night (Wednesday) on ITV1 for the first time, aims to explore the county’s spectacular scenery which has inspired many books and their cinematic adaptations.

However while promoting the new show, Mel, who is a self-confessed bibliophile, has already her eye on Belfast as a destination for a second series, should the first prove popular: “I’ve become obsessed with Belfast. I’ve got about 20 books either set in or written by Belfast authors. I’m on a bit of a mission.”

Mel, who is best known for her comedy and presenting work with Sue Perkins co-hosting Light Lunch for Channel 4, The Great British Bake Off for the BBC and chat show Mel and Sue, added: “One of my kids is at Belfast uni and I’d never been and I went over to settle her in and we were just obsessed.

"The whole family has become obsessed with Northern Ireland. The coast! My gosh! It’s phenomenally beautiful. I quite like the idea of reading a tonne of books just associated with one place. It must be because of doing this show, subliminally.”

