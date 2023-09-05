Watch more videos on Shots!

English actress, comedian and television presenter Mel Giedroyc has urged ITV1 to visit Belfast for the second series of her new television literary show.

Mel Giedroyc & Martin Clunes Explore Britain by the Book, to be aired tomorrow night (Wednesday) on ITV1 for the first time, aims to explore the county’s spectacular scenery which has inspired many books and their cinematic adaptations.

Inspired by her passion for books, much-loved comedian Mel Giedroyc hooks up with her friend Martin Clunes in a new television literary show which explores the spectacular scenery and iconic locations made famous by some of Britain’s favourite books and films. Mel is hoping the second series comes to Belfast

However while promoting the new show, Mel, who is a self-confessed bibliophile, has already her eye on Belfast as a destination for a second series, should the first prove popular: “I’ve become obsessed with Belfast. I’ve got about 20 books either set in or written by Belfast authors. I’m on a bit of a mission.”

Mel, who is best known for her comedy and presenting work with Sue Perkins co-hosting Light Lunch for Channel 4, The Great British Bake Off for the BBC and chat show Mel and Sue, added: “One of my kids is at Belfast uni and I’d never been and I went over to settle her in and we were just obsessed.