Dimly remembered, if at all. My darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G., insists that my own birthday this week be designated a minor birthday. Last year's contained a zero and hence was a major. I argue that the 40th anniversary of any Irishman's 21st birthday, the biggest birthday of all, must surely be merit another major celebration. We disagree. You'll have your own opinion. One fact cannot be denied. The number above my head keeps growing larger. And the bigger that number grows, the more those days- be they birthdays major or minor, or just plain old everydays- need to be punctuated.

My own preferred form of punctuation in sunny weather is a splash of pink and today's Wine of the Week is zesty, lively, light and brick-red in hue. The lipsmackingly crisp, reassuringly elegant and satisfyingly savoury 2021 Tempus Two Quartz Series Rose (widely available in local wine shops and off-licences, supplied by United Wine Merchants, prices may vary £6-£8 ) will greet you with captivating floral aromas before a richly textured palate which teems with tangy red berry and slightly sharper citrus flavours. This superbly balanced rose was well well able to withstand the fiery spicing in the prawn, chorizo and chilli linguine which I lovingly prepared for my darling wife on Sunday past. Buttering her up, you see, in the hope of some generosity on that 40th anniversary I mentioned.

Many of the good citizens whom I met while I was out and about on my manoeuvres this week, up and down the country, taking care not to advertise my birthday too loudly or indeed too obviously but just slyly slip it in, confided in me that they were primarily lovers of white wine in this happy period of golden sunshine. Nonetheless, in the interests of political correctness and so as not to be seen to be excluding minorities, I let the auld pinkies go first.

An Occasional Tipple with Raymond Gleug

Next up is the white man's (or, more often, woman's) pleasure. Today's second recommendation is the delightfully dry, zesty and thoroughly refreshing 2021 Pouilly Fume (£15, Tesco). This elegant, delicately scented Loire Valley Sauvignon Blanc has an impressively floral bouquet which leads to a smoky, mineral-rich palate with pronounced notes of apple and elderflower before a brief, discreetly acidic finish. One for lazy, languorous evenings on the patio watching the sun set, as it must, with someone you love. Serve lightly chilled with seafood or salad.

Lovers of red, raise your heads from the sand! There are no discriminated minorities amongst my beloved tipplers. Not least, reds, because I am one of you. Today's final selection, therefore, is the rustic, opulent and vibrantly aromatic 2020 Corte Aurelio Nero d'Avola (£5.29, Lidl). A full-bodied yet delicately spiced Sicilian red, brimfull of ripe, concentrated cherry and blackberry flavours alongside notes of black pepper and coriander before a lengthy, deeply satisfying and very savoury finish which will go very nicely with pizza or tomato-based pasta dishes.