Today, the real drama begins. Let the action commence! Yes, tipplers, by the time you read this the Eurovision semi-finals will hopefully be fading from our memories and tonight we can enjoy the actual contest itself. Disgracefully, Wild Youth will not be there tonight singing the excellent "We are One" for Ireland so I suppose one ought to wish the best of luck to whoever is representing the UK instead. One imagines they should do well on home territory (if Liverpool can be still classed as such following the booing of God Save The King at Anfield last Saturday).

Another country who won't be there is Russia. Banned for obvious reasons rather than the dubious voting which stopped Ireland getting out of their semi-final. Which made me wonder about all the vodka drinkers here and whether they were doing the right thing too and boycotting their favourite Russian tipple. Until I found out that most of the vodka we drink doesn't come from Russia at all but places like Poland, Latvia, Canada, Brazil, the UK and even Ireland.

Irish vodka? Yes, better still Belfast vodka. From Titanic Distillers (visit www.titanicdistillers.com), made with only the finest hand-picked Irish sugar beet, I sampled the clean, smooth and crisp Titanic Distillers Premium Irish Vodka (£32.95, 70cl bottle) at a press do last month at the Pump House on Thompson Dock. I had it neat and it was a rare old treat. The Pump House is home to Titanic Distillers- a building with great history well worth a visit and home to Belfast's first new distillery in 90 years. I'm told the vodka is gradually being launched in pubs and restaurants and is also being distributed by United Wines throughout off-licences and wine merchants across the island. We've already proven that we can make the best whiskey in the world, so why not the best vodka too? Check out the vodka (and whiskey) at the website above.

Why not enjoy an Occasional Tipple with Raymond Gleug?

Despite being about as far away from Europe as possible, Australia are now regular Eurovision contestants. They've never won and are unlikely to win tonight but don't worry- nobody leaves here emptyhanded. First among near equals but just about gaining the nod by no more than un or peut-etre deux points to be sure to be sure as today's Wine of the Week is the exceptionally zippy and zesty 2022 Tyrell's Brookdale Semillon (£15, Tesco). A delightfully tangy palate full of bright sharp lemon and lime flavours which combine with grassy aromatics and hints of mineral in this racy, refreshing white which will be an ideal match to seafood or poultry.

Lovers of red, I will never forget you for I am you. Today's final recommendation is the medium-bodied, satisfyingly savoury and intensely fruity 2021 Chateau Gillet (£9, M&S). A smooth, juicy palate with pronounced notes of plum and black cherry alongside notes of tobacco leads to a lengthy finish with luxurious strands of vanilla and hints of coriander and black pepper. One for roast lamb or beef. And since Ireland can't and the U.K. probably won't win, then I hope for the sake of my darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G., that her beloved France can claim what would only be their 6th as compared to Ireland's magnificent 7 victories. And indeed their first since 1977.

