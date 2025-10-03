Ulster Hospital’s neo natal app offers peace of mind for new parents

Parents with babies in the Ulster Hospital’s Neonatal Unit now have practical information, guidance, and helpful resources right at their fingertips thanks to the launch of an innovative new app, the Neonatal Nest.

The app acts as a “one stop shop” for everything families may need during their time in the Unit.

It includes details on ward facilities, support available, baby care guidance and links to external resources such as Tiny Life, Bliss (for babies born premature or sick), and the Lullaby Trust.

Developed over the past nine months, the app is simple to use. Parents can access it instantly on their phone or tablet by scanning a QR code provided within the Unit.

Mum Una McRoberts, pictured with her daughter Emma, has found the neo natal app very helpful. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Mum to nine-day-old Emma, Una McRoberts, praised the resource and said: “The app is very easy to navigate and all the essential information is there. It even explains nursing uniforms so parents know who is who within the Unit.

"There is also advice on getting ready to go home, it really is a useful hub.”

Consultant Paediatrician, Dr Lyndsey Thompson, said: “Nobody really expects their baby to be admitted to the Neonatal Unit. It can come as a shock, and we wanted to make that journey easier.

Ulster Hospital Neonatal Sister Gemma Cummins, Neonatal Nurse, Joanna Babice and Consultant Paediatrician, Dr Lyndsey Thompson are delighted with the launch of the new app. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"Parents and grandparents can download it on their phones or iPads, helping them feel as informed and supported as possible.

"We hope it will make this difficult time that little bit easier.”

Neonatal Nurse, Joanna Babice, added: “We have been working on the app since the start of this year and parents are really loving it.