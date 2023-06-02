One of Northern Ireland’s most popular beaches was left trashed after ‘visitors’ travelled to enjoy the north coast yesterday.

Portrush West Strand was covered with empty beer cans, plastic and glass bottles, food boxes, empty vaper cartons, cigarette butts and even dog waste following an influx of visitors wanting to enjoy the good weather.

Other items left strewn across the beautiful beach included items of clothes and abandoned disposable BBQs.Some bins were also over filled with general waste as well as old buckets and spades, inflatables and even a plastic jerry can.

In response, a number of early morning dog walkers today (Friday) hit out at the blatant disregard for the community and environment.Jenny with dog Hugo, explained: "It's an absolute disgrace. It's great to see the sun and we don't mind people coming to the beach to enjoy the good weather, but they need to tidy up after themselves and even take their rubbish home. I think the worrying part of it is that someof these people who have left the mess might be locals, they need to wise up."

Another dog walker, Jessica with dog Mia agreed: "They wouldn't leave their house in this state, so why do it to our beach. It's also really dangerous as children play in this sand and we take our dogs for walks here. I've seen a lot of broken glass as well which is even moreconcerning."

Another mother and daughter, who were doing the school run, also hit out at the mess: "We should have brought our litter picker. It's awful to see. I'm always telling my children not to drop litter and clean up after themselves. What message does it give to them when they see this?"It's not as if there's not enough bins, there's loads located on the pathway pretty much every 10 steps.

"I'm not sure who is responsible for keeping the beach clean, but the onus is definitely on the visitors who should respect our beach and leave it in the way they found it."

Some bins were over filled with general waste as well as old buckets and spades, inflatables and even a plastic jerry can

Daniel and his pooch Pippin, added: “The worrying thing is...the weather is expected to be good for the rest of the week. What’s the beach going to look like by then...it already looks like a rubbish tip?”

The popular beach is run and managed by Causeway Coast and Glens Council, who have yet to comment on the story.

