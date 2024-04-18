Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Channel 4’s hit craft show The Great Pottery Throw Down will return to screens for its eighth season next year - and producers are looking for the next big star.

The series sees 12 amateur ceramicists from across the UK go head-to-head for a chance to be crowned the nation's best home potter.

Weekly, the contestants' are tested with several gruelling challenges, as they are tasked with creating everything from a roast dinner set to a toilet.

Northern Ireland host Siobhán McSweeney, judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller with winner Donna from Bangor. Pic credit: Mark Bourdillon

Throughout the competition, they are judged by Rich Miller and Keith Brymer Jones, as well as a host of guest potters. And each week, one potter is crowned Potter of the Week, as another is sadly eliminated.

After 20 tough challenges filmed at the Gladstone Pottery Museum in Stoke on Trent, it was Donna from Bangor, who emerged triumphant as the winner of The Great Pottery Throw Down 2024. Over her time in the studio, Donna was Potter of the Week for a record five times.

Talking about winning the title and the experience of being on the show, Donna, said: “I would absolutely say to any budding potters out there to apply for the next series - go for it without a doubt. After getting married and having my children, this is the biggest experience I have ever had. Everybody and the crew made it so much fun.

The search has begun for Britain’s best home potter 2024 to showcase their talents on The Great Pottery Throw Down

“2023 has been an amazing year and for me in 2024 to see me winning the trophy on TV has given me the confidence back again to experiment more with clay and to pursue my passion, probably more than I have ever done before.”

Now show bosses are looking to kickstart the search for the winner of season eight.

To apply, you must have a passion for pottery, be 18 years old (or over) on February 25 2024, accept the rules of entry, and reside in the UK.

The application closing date is 12 midday this Monday (April 22).

Urging people to apply, Beth Williams, casting assistant producer at Love Productions, added: “We’re looking for people with a real passion for clay. Don’t worry if you’re not a great writer, just tell us as much as you can about you and your pottery. We want to hear what you’re good at, but also what you’re not so good at. We’re not expecting you to be brilliant at everything; this just helps us to get a clearer idea of what kind of potter you are.