While much of Northern Ireland has endured blizzards and heavy snowfall, it was more like fun in the sun on the north coast today.

As most of the province witnessed huge disruption with treacherous driving conditions, over 200 schools being closed and Council services being postponed, residents and visitors to Portstewart and Portrush were donning their sunglasses and heading for a walk in the sunshine.

While the eastern areas of the country were enduring power cuts and hazardous conditions, Portstewart promenade and Portrush were bustling with dog walkers, cyclists and sun-seekers enjoying al fresco dining and even indulging in ice cream.

Buckets and spades, beach balls and other beach goodies were also on sale along the promenade. And local golfers dug out the clubs to enjoy the great weather potting a few holes along the coast road.

One mum, who had brought their child for a play in the park, explained: “It’s such a good day. The sun is splitting the trees, it’s gorgeous. Such a difference to other all the other areas who are getting it tough.”

Another dog walker added: “It seems unreal that we are seeing fantastic weather and only a few miles away they’re experiencing blizzards, snow and power cuts.”

Despite the many happy faces in the north coast today, there were some unhappy little (and big) kids this morning when they woke to find no snow and school was open!

A yellow warning for snow and ice has once again been issued for essentially the whole of Northern Ireland, except the eastern most coastal fringes.

The Met Office says this means “heavy snow and ice with strong winds overnight,” adding that “snow will continue through this evening and the first part of the night, but then clearing east, leaving clear skies behind and with temperatures dropping, a risk of ice forming”.

The minimum temperature is anticipated to be -4 °C.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Portstewart People enjoying the sunshine in Portstewart today Photo: ugc Photo Sales

2 . Portstewart Buckets and spades on sale at a local shop Photo: ugc Photo Sales

3 . Portstewart People sitting on Portstewart prom enjoying an ice-cream while other parts of Northern Ireland is witnessing snow Photo: ugc Photo Sales

4 . Portstewart Boats in Portstewart Harbour Photo: ugc Photo Sales