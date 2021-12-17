Winter skate returns to The SSE Arena, Belfast!

Poppy, Laura and Pippa Drummond from Ballymena pictured at the Winter Skate public ice skating event at The SSE Arena, Belfast

Running on selected dates in December and early January, Winter Skate gives members of the public the opportunity to skate at the home of the Belfast Giants.

Beginning with a Twilight Skate session on Wednesday 22nd December, Winter Skate will once again offer festive fun for all the family in the heart of Belfast.

Tickets are on sale now at SSEArenaBelfast.com and Ticketmaster.ie.

Public skating sessions will be available on the following dates. Time slots vary depending on the date. Capacity is strictly limited, so book early to avoid disappointment.

