Fish and chips are one of the most traditional dishes that has been enjoyed for many years.
In the UK, fish and chips is still one of the most popular meals, enjoyed in both restaurant settings and takeaways.
Here are 12 of the greatest fish and chips shops to visit in Northern Ireland.
1. John Long’s, Belfast
John Long’s in Belfast has a 4.5* rating from 1,066 reviews on Google. It was also named as one of the best chip shops in the UK according to The Times. | Google Maps
2. Mortons of Ballycastle, Ballycastle
Mortons of Ballycastle has a 4.3* rating from 553 reviews on Google. | Google-Mark Walmsley
3. The Chippy, Antrim
The Chippy in Antrim has a 4* rating from 435 reviews on Google. | Google Maps
4. Fish City, Belfast
Fish City in Belfast has a 4.2* rating from 1,931 reviews on Google. | Google-Fish City
