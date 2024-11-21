12 of the greatest places to visit for fish and chips in Northern Ireland

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 21st Nov 2024, 15:10 GMT

These are the places to visit for a traditional chippie 🐟

Fish and chips are one of the most traditional dishes that has been enjoyed for many years.

In the UK, fish and chips is still one of the most popular meals, enjoyed in both restaurant settings and takeaways.

Here are 12 of the greatest fish and chips shops to visit in Northern Ireland.

John Long’s in Belfast has a 4.5* rating from 1,066 reviews on Google. It was also named as one of the best chip shops in the UK according to The Times.

1. John Long’s, Belfast

Mortons of Ballycastle has a 4.3* rating from 553 reviews on Google.

2. Mortons of Ballycastle, Ballycastle

The Chippy in Antrim has a 4* rating from 435 reviews on Google.

3. The Chippy, Antrim

Fish City in Belfast has a 4.2* rating from 1,931 reviews on Google.

4. Fish City, Belfast

