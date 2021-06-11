13 restaurants you should visit in Northern Ireland and why.

13 restaurants you should visit in Northern Ireland and why

How many of these fantastic restaurants in Northern Ireland have you visited?

By Andrew Quinn
Friday, 11th June 2021, 6:58 pm

The Covid-19 restrictions have been eased and whilst it's still important to exercise caution we should not be afraid to reward our adherence to the restrictions by treating ourselves to a slap up meal in one of these 13 outstanding Northern Ireland eateries.

1. Harry's Shack, Portstewart

Aside from featuring on the Michelin Guide, Harry's Shack not only has one of the best locations but its seafood is amongst the very best in Northern Ireland.

Buy photo

2. Deane's Meat Locker, Belfast

If meat is your game then look no further than Deane's Meat Locker. Not only is it one of the finest restaurants in all of Northern Ireland every piece of meat is cooked to absolute perfection.

Buy photo

3. Brown's, Bond's Hill, Londonderry

If you are looking for a very special place for a very special occasion then be sure to consider Brown's on Bond's Hill in Londonderry. Stunning art deco interior... oh and the food ain't bad either.

Buy photo

4. James St, Belfast

We have heard rave reviews about the Tomahawk steak and ham hock. Apparently they are both to die for.

Buy photo
Northern IrelandCovid-19
Next Page
Page 1 of 4