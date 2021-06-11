13 restaurants you should visit in Northern Ireland and why.

The Covid-19 restrictions have been eased and whilst it's still important to exercise caution we should not be afraid to reward our adherence to the restrictions by treating ourselves to a slap up meal in one of these 13 outstanding Northern Ireland eateries.
1. Harry's Shack, Portstewart
Aside from featuring on the Michelin Guide, Harry's Shack not only has one of the best locations but its seafood is amongst the very best in Northern Ireland.
2. Deane's Meat Locker, Belfast
If meat is your game then look no further than Deane's Meat Locker. Not only is it one of the finest restaurants in all of Northern Ireland every piece of meat is cooked to absolute perfection.
3. Brown's, Bond's Hill, Londonderry
If you are looking for a very special place for a very special occasion then be sure to consider Brown's on Bond's Hill in Londonderry. Stunning art deco interior... oh and the food ain't bad either.
4. James St, Belfast
We have heard rave reviews about the Tomahawk steak and ham hock. Apparently they are both to die for.