20 new jobs for Newtownabbey as Apache Pizza opens 20th NI store

The opening of the new store at Portland Avenue in Glengormley is great news for locals who want to develop their careers with Ireland’s largest pizza delivery chain.

The new store opening also represents a significant milestone for Apache Pizza, bringing the total number of stores across Northern Ireland to 20 stores.

In March Apache Pizza announced plans to create 400 jobs with the opening of 20 new stores in Northern Ireland. The new stores will be opened by new and existing franchisees and Apache Pizza is seeking local entrepreneurs to become new franchisees as part of its rapid expansion plan which is being fuelled by soaring pizza sales.

The new Apache Pizza in Newtownabbey

The popular pizza chain plans to open the new Northern Ireland stores throughout the year.

The locations include Carryduff, Moira, Dundonald, Strangford, Saintfield, Hillsborough and Comber, Crumlin, Whitehead, Dunmurry, Ormeau Road, Carnlough, Newtownabbey and Portstewart.

They are also looking at other new locations throughout Northern Ireland.

Martin Lyons, chief executive officer of Apache Pizza, explained: “We are delighted to create 20 new jobs with the opening of our new store in Newtownabbey and to celebrate the opening of our 20th store in Northern Ireland.

“Apache Pizza prides itself on being local, being part of local communities and on serving great tasting pizza which can be enjoyed anywhere, at any time.”

Highlighting plans to expand, Martin continued: “Being local is what is driving our expansion. We are local to homes, businesses, schools and universities and we are focused on offering delivery and take-out wherever people are looking for great pizza.

“We are delighted that our new store in Newtownabbey is providing local people with an opportunity to secure employment where they live and to develop and advance their careers as we continue to grow and expand across Northern Ireland.”

Apache Pizza is the market leader for pizza delivery in Ireland.

It currently operates 184 stores and employs over 2,750 people in communities all over Ireland. It is set to double to 39 Northern Ireland stores before the end of the year.