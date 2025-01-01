25 of the best pub and restaurant deals in January 2025

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 1st Jan 2025, 09:00 GMT

Here is where you can get discounted food in the new year 🍴

After the indulgence of Christmas, most of us are looking for ways we can save money in January.

Lucky for us, plenty of pubs and restaurants in the UK are offering money-saving deals across food and drink.

Here are 25 of the best pub and restaurant deals to enjoy in 2025.

Sign up for our UK Today newsletter - for all your morning headlines.

JD Wetherspoons is offering a January sale from Thursday January 2 to Thursday January 16 across food and drink.

1. JD Wetherspoons

JD Wetherspoons is offering a January sale from Thursday January 2 to Thursday January 16 across food and drink. | JD Wetherspoons

Photo Sales
The Alchemist is offering 20% food and 20% off its ‘signature sips’ in January. The deal will run from Sunday to Friday.

2. The Alchemist

The Alchemist is offering 20% food and 20% off its ‘signature sips’ in January. The deal will run from Sunday to Friday. | DesignMyNight

Photo Sales
Brewdog will be offering a 2-4-1 deal across its main meals in its UK venues in January.

3. Brewdog

Brewdog will be offering a 2-4-1 deal across its main meals in its UK venues in January. | DesignMyNight

Photo Sales
ASK Italian is launching an ‘Adults Eat for £1’ deal, which will take place for the whole of January. To redeem the deal, one adult main must be purchased at full price, for another main to be purchased for only £1. To redeem the offer, customers must sign up via the Ask Italian website.

4. ASK Italian

ASK Italian is launching an ‘Adults Eat for £1’ deal, which will take place for the whole of January. To redeem the deal, one adult main must be purchased at full price, for another main to be purchased for only £1. To redeem the offer, customers must sign up via the Ask Italian website. | WD Stock Photos - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsFoodNew YearBoost
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice