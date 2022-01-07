There are lots of places in Belfast to enjoy a cup of coffee with your four legged friends.

Dogs are members of the family and many of us want to take them with us, wherever we go.

Whether grabbing a coffee or a quick bite to eat, there's no need to leave your dog behind at these establishments.

Here are 8 dog friendly cafes in Belfast to relax and unwind with your pooch.

1. Established Coffee

Established Coffee is located in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter. Known for its incredible coffee and delicious food, this spacious venue is dog-friendly.

2. Lampost Café

The Lampost Café is a unique spot that is based on the theme of C S Lewis' Narnia. Welcoming dogs since it opened its doors, the Lampost even has a doggie menu so your four legged friend won't miss out on lunch.

3. JACK Coffee Bar

JACK Coffee Bar is set on C S Lewis's Square and is known for its hearty lunches. The venue is dog friendly.

4. The Pocket

The Pocket is located in Belfast City Centre beside Victoria Square. This café is known for its delicious lunches and is dog friendly.

