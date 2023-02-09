A seaweed bouquet from the Kraken Rum

Seaweed bouquet

A bunch of flowers is an enduring Valentine’s Day staple, but for those who find a fistful of roses to be a cliché, The Kraken Rum has an alternative offering – the world’s first seaweed bouquets.

While bouquets made of ‘kombu kelp’ and ‘egg wrack’ from the Irish Sea don’t fit the traditional notions of floral romantic gesture, The Kraken’s stunning seaweed arrangements will give any ‘normal’ Valentine’s bouquet a run for its money.

RSPB Kissing Hares Ornament.

The seaweed bouquets can be ordered online through Shopify and arrive to the door as a finish at home kit - for recipients to arrange the salty selection into the ultimate gesture of algae-themed affection. Each box will also contain miniature bottles of Kraken Rum and ingredients for a seaweed cocktail to make this the tastiest arts and crafts session of the season.

To get your tentacles on this treasure, head to https://krakenseaweedflorist.myshopify.com where you can purchase limited edition Valentine’s Day delivery kits.

Moonpig Microwavable Snuggable Hottie Lobster, £18

As Phoebe from Friends famously said: “It’s a known fact that lobsters fall in love and mate for life.” Found your lobster? They can pop this cutie in the microwave – a gift to warm the heart and chilly toes!

Microwavable Snuggable Hottie Lobster from Moonpig.

Bernard Delettrez Butterfly Band Ring, £180

Splashing the cash on jewellery? Bernard Delettrez works with sustainably sourced stones and produces stunning, eye-catching and unique designs. We love this gold-plated bronze butterfly ring – delicate and strong in equal measure.

Treedom Love Is In The Air – 2 Trees Kit, £28.20 (was £36.90)

Ready to lay down some roots together? Digital tree-planting platform Treedom hopes to plant 10 million trees in the next few years to help the climate, biodiversity loss and local farming communities – and lovers can contribute two of them with their Love Is In The Air kits.

Heart Shaped Chocolate Brownies from Meg Rivers.

Meg Rivers Heart Shaped Chocolate Brownies, from £27

Who wouldn’t want to receive eight lovingly crafted brownies in the post? Choose between a standard hamper box or pay a bit extra for a willow hamper. Free gift card included.

RSPB Kissing Hares Ornament, £18

This smooching bronze pair will make a great addition to any wildlife lover’s workspace or bookshelves. Plus they’ll be chuffed you chose a gift that supports the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

Prezzybox 24 Carat Gold Rose, £49

A single rose that will stand the test of time, this gold-dipped stem comes in a plush gift box and will make a gorgeous artful display. We can’t take our eyes off it.

Martha Brook Personalised Couple’s Story Photo Album, £34.95