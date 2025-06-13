The 115 prime locations across the UK where Aldi wants to build new stores - is your neighbourhood listed?

Aldi is looking to expand on its store locations 🛒
  • Aldi has shared the locations where it is looking to open new stores
  • There are 115 neighbourhoods in total where Aldi would like to open a shop
  • Aldi is looking to expand in four key regions across the UK

Aldi is one of the biggest supermarkets in the UK in regards to popularity, regularly receiving praise from customers for its middle aisle offers, affordable pricing and alcohol selection.

According to Which? Aldi was revealed to be the cheapest supermarket in the UK as of May 2025, charging an average of £135.48 for 82 branded and own-label groceries.

Across the UK, Aldi currently has over 1,000 stores in the UK, hoping to expand to over 1,500 in the near future.

Aldi has shared via its website the key areas it hopes to expand in. Here are the 115 areas of the UK where Aldi wants to build new stores.

The 115 prime locations across the UK where Aldi wants to build new storesplaceholder image
The 115 prime locations across the UK where Aldi wants to build new stores | Alan - stock.adobe.com

Scotland

  • Glasgow, Cathcart
  • Glasgow, Springburn
  • Clarkston
  • Glasgow, Glasgow Fort
  • Bonnyrigg
  • Edinburgh, Barnton
  • Blantyre
  • Newhouse
  • Dumbarton
  • Falkirk, Ladysmill

North East England, North Yorkshire & Cumbria

  • Newcastle Upon Tyne
  • Sunderland
  • South Shields
  • Harrogate
  • York
  • Scarborough
  • Morpeth
  • Kendal

North East Lincolnshire & East, West & South Yorkshire

  • Chesterfield, Alma Leisure Park
  • Leeds, Horsforth
  • Doncaster, Balby
  • Otley
  • Brighouse
  • Cleethorpes
  • Sheffield, Nether Green
  • Ossett
  • Halifax, Calderdale Royal
  • Sheffield, Woodhouse

North West England

  • West Didsbury
  • Wigan
  • Bradshaw, Bolton
  • Lowton
  • Cheadle, Manchester
  • Bramhall
  • Penwortham
  • Worsley
  • Radcliffe
  • Darwen

Central & West Midlands

  • Bloxwich
  • Walsall
  • Birmingham
  • Wellingborough
  • Coventry
  • Wolverhampton (North West)
  • Wolverhampton (South West)
  • Tipton
  • Warwick
  • Chelmsley Wood

North/East Midlands

  • Leicester, Fosse Park
  • Leicester Forest East
  • Derby, Allestree
  • Leicester, Birstall
  • Nottingham, Beeston
  • East Midlands McArthurGlen Designer Outlet
  • Derby, Normanton
  • Leicester, North Evington
  • Eastwood, Nottingham Road
  • Leicester, Oadby

Merseyside, Cheshire, Shropshire & North Wales

  • Amlwch
  • Aintree
  • Kirkby
  • Upton
  • New Brighton
  • Toxteth
  • Dolgellau
  • Caernarfon
  • Warrington
  • Queensferry
  • Church Stretton

East Anglia, Essex & Hertfordshire

  • Cambridge (South)
  • St Albans
  • Basildon
  • Brentwood
  • Basildon
  • Rayleigh
  • Southend / Leigh on Sea
  • Harpenden
  • Ware
  • Hitchin

South Central & Home Counties

  1. Winchester
  2. Bath
  3. Bracknell
  4. Cheltenham
  5. Dorchester
  6. Oxford
  7. Slough
  8. Banbury
  9. Chesham
  10. Maidenhead

London

  • Chiswick
  • South Ealing
  • Rickmansworth
  • Notting Hill
  • Kensington
  • Chingford
  • Watford
  • Barnet
  • Barnet
  • Hackney Central
  • Highbury & Islington
  • Beckenham
  • Lewisham
  • Sidcup
  • Chessington
  • Twickenham

South East

  • Brighton
  • Newhaven / Peacehaven
  • Haywards Heath
  • Chatham
  • Polegate
  • Worthing
  • Crawley
  • Guildford
  • Reigate / Redhill
  • Aldershot

South Wales & South West

  • Bristol
  • Penzance
  • Barry
  • Plymouth
  • Swansea
  • Exmouth
  • Cardiff
  • Exeter
  • Hereford
  • Ivybridge

