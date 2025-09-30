All roads lead to north Antrim this weekend for the 2025 Bushmills Salmon & Whiskey Festival.

This year, the ever-popular festival will run from Friday, October 3 through to Sunday, October 5, continuing to embrace local heritage, while underlining the Causeway Coast Borough’s reputation as a food and drink destination of outstanding quality.

This year will see an array of salmon and whiskey products on offer across the long weekend, with visitors having opportunities to sample products alongside live cookery demonstrations from social media sensation The Hungry Hooker and celebrity chef Suzie-Lee.

On Friday (October 3) diners will have a choice of delicious menus, created by three of the village’s top restaurants. The popular Bushmills ‘Supper Club’ experience is designed to captivate the taste buds, with delicious drinks and sumptuous dishes created collaboratively by Tartine and renowned Slemish Market Chef Rob Curley.

The Inland Fisheries Salmon Station will return for the 2025 Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival, opening on Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th October for pre-booked tours. Pictured are Gary Burrows and Greg Hood from DAERA. CREDIT CCGBC

The Bistro at the Courthouse have very special evening planned to start the festivities (pre booking advised). The bespoke menu will focus on food and drink produce from the Causeway Coast and Glens. As a special treat, local storyteller Colin Irwin will entertain with tidbits about whiskey between courses, and musician Anna Brolly will be singing for the guests.

The Bushmills Inn will also be showcasing their ‘Innkeepers Menu’ – a 3-course dinner with the dishes inspired by salmon and whiskey, with the option to add on their specially crafted festival cocktail or a Bushmills Whiskey Flight.

On Saturday (October 4), Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Market will set up in the side car park near Therapy Style with street food and craft stalls. They will also host ‘Meet the Maker’ sessions held in Bushmills Visitor Information Centre (VIC) from 11am - 4pm.

On Sunday (October 5), the full market also moves onto main street, as the village closes to traffic and becomes a hub of activity set against a backdrop of live music adding to the festival atmosphere.

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Alderman Richard Stewart pictured at the launch of the 2025 Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival, taking place from Friday 3rd to Sunday 5th October. Pictured with the Deputy Mayor is Gary Stewart, Tartine at the Distillers Arms. CREDIT CCGBC

The world-famous Bushmills Distillery will be open all weekend, hosting tours and whiskey tasting. Enjoy a walking tour through the working core of the world’s oldest licensed distillery, then taste the culmination of more than 400 years of expertise and innovation.

The popular ‘Whiskey Hub’ returns to Main Street carpark on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, a newly added feature of the Whiskey Hub for 2025 invites visitors to hear about the history of Bushmills Distillery, along with the chance to see products made from old whiskey barrels.

For whiskey enthusiasts who would love to sample a wee dram, on Sunday, distillers from across the island of Ireland will offer visitors a chance to sample a range of exciting and interesting blends of whiskeys.

Over the three days, Council’s VIC team will showcase a selection of products recently awarded ‘Food & Drink Producer Award Winners of 2025’ from 10am – 5pm daily, including opportunities to sample some.

The Community Garden will host various activities throughout the day in conjunction with Council’s Biodiversity Officer.

Tartine’s Salmon and Chowder Shack will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 11am – 5pm serving award winning seafood chowder and delicious Salmon bites. Ewing’s famous smoked salmon will also be available to purchase.

‘The Crumble Cart’ at Tartine will serve warm apple crumble made with local apples and served with whiskey custard to go.

The recently restored Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub, Bushmills, will present an interesting and varied programme of events across the weekend, welcoming visitors to see its historic transformation into a shared space and creative hub for the community.

In the Bistro, talented local chefs and producers will also be demonstrating how to use salmon, whiskey and accompanying products to elevate and enhance meals at home.

A fantastic programme of live music and entertainment will be available across the village all weekend, with lots of fun activities for the kids. On Sunday, Millennium Park will have a host of fishing activities for both young and old, experienced or novice, such as fly casting and fly tying.

There will also be quiet time sessions for individuals with additional needs on Sunday from 11am – 12noon.

For those interested in the history of the village, the Inland Fisheries Salmon Station will return for 2025 opening on Friday and Saturday for pre-booked tours. To book your place visit: https://bit.ly/3IfLLGs.