Raymond Gleug's been wine tasting in Dublin

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On exiting Connolly Station, I happened upon a ‘catfight’ with kicks being exchanged, hair pulled and language screeched that would put your proverbial fishwives to shame. And the accents of these young ‘ladies’- sad to say, pure Belfast.

On my 20-minute walk to the hotel, I witnessed two further episodes of loutish behaviour, each featuring young men with ‘nordie’ accents. Well, I said to myself, if this is how our young folk represent us in the Irish capital then I can’t imagine anyone down here wanting anything to do with us at all. God bless our young folk (and maybe teach them some manners too).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regular readers (hello mammy and also bonjour to my darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G.) will recall me moaning last week about having to travel first class on the Enterprise to be put up in the swishy and elegant Alex Hotel on Dublin’s Fenian Street (honest, look it up) where I was to be wined and dined by a well-loved German supermarket.

Well, that supermarket was Lidl who were showcasing their superb range of wines to a selection of journalists from across this island. I’ll be reporting back to you on some of their fancier wines in the coming weeks but for today I’m going to focus on a few more easily affordable wines.

First among near equals but just about gaining the nod by no more than the shortest of short heads to be sure to be sure as today’s WINE OF THE WEEK is the easy-drinking, lively and very versatile 2022 Deluxe Paarl Chenin Blanc (£6.89, Lidl). This fabulously fresh, zesty South African white is full of bright citrus and tropical fruit flavours on a complex palate alongside notes of fresh herbs and alluring grassy aromatics before a brisk and tingly, discreetly acidic finish. One to savour with seafood or salads.

Best wine for less than a fiver- still possible, folks- was the light-bodied, youthful and exuberantly juicy 2023 LC Pinot Noir (£4.95, Lidl). A luscious, tangy palate is dominated by ripe, fleshy cherry and summer berry flavours which are nicely balanced by gentle tannins and backnotes of cinnamon and clove. This bright, crisp and complex French red will benefit from being served lightly chilled and can be paired equally well with poultry or fish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And finally, best cheapish fizz was the ferociously crisp, satisfyingly savoury and superbly balanced 2023 Prosecco DOC Brut (£7.99, Lidl). Zingy, fragrant and exceptionally fruity, this is packed with sharp citrus and rich orchard fruit flavours which are expertly complemented by beguiling backnotes suggestive of lemony biscuits.