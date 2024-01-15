The biggest pleasure of my week involves opening my inbox to peruse the correspondence I've received from my many followers. Would it be sacrilege to call you my disciples?

Raymond Gleug selects his favourite rose wines

Sometimes I copy and paste your verbatim comments and forward them to my very beautiful and talented boss, especially when angling for a raise. Hi, boss!

Things like this: "Thanks so much, Raymond, for yet again pointing me towards a fabulous wine at an unbeatable price. You are the one rock on which I can rely in an increasingly dangerous, terrifying world". Or this one, my personal favourite: "Oh Raymond, you look so handsome with your beard and new cardigan- your columns are always so witty and profound. You make Saturday’s News Letter essential reading. I know you love your darling wife, that Madame G. one, but I've enclosed a photo of me in my swimsuit in case you'd like to meet up for a drink next Saturday at 6.30 pm in..." Well, you get the drift.

Occasionally, however, I get a rollicking like so: "Dear Raymond, I feel excluded by your recent awards for best wines sampled in 2023. You dished out awards for white wine, red wine and even champagne for toffs, but what about me? What about those of us who relish a splash of pink? Where are our awards? Are we second-class citizens now, the forgotten fogies? I trust you will correct this dreadful oversight forthwith. Yours faithfully, Disgusted, Newtownabbey."

Well, Disgusted, I apologise most fulsomely for upsetting you so. To rectify the matter my BEST ROSE WINE award of 2023 (the final award of this awards season) goes to the zesty, zippy, thoroughly refreshing and upbeat 2022 Moschofilero Assyrtiko (£10, M&S). This crisp and complex Greek rose made from highly distinctive, indigenous grapes has an extravagantly floral bouquet which leads to pronounced red berry and forest fruit flavours. It will also go very nicely with some focaccia and a mozzarella, tomato and basil salad if you're reading this, Madame. Happy now, Disgusted?

The next big occasion in our calendar is Valentine's Day and if you're planning to woo your love with wine, I suggest you try another rose. Today's WINE OF THE WEEK is the delightfully dry, delicate and vibrantly aromatic 2022 Cotes de Provence Rose (£8.49, Lidl). This supple, well-rounded splash of pink which is packed with strawberry and citrus flavours seems ideal for sharing between kisses and cuddles. Serve lightly chilled with a simple supper of lamb chops and leeks in a creamy, mustardy sauce with a generous portion of buttery champ. That, dear friends, is what your lover really, really wants.