Impeccable wine recommendations from Raymond Gleug

Except instead of the expected mists, we have sunshine, 20 degrees heat and fewer showers than July or August. It’s probably dire confirmation of global warming and impending doom for our planet and species. Nonetheless, it's difficult not to enjoy.

My darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G., takes the last of this year’s blackberries from the freezer and makes a delicious blackberry fool with hazelnut biscuits. It makes a welcome change from me being the sweetest fool in the kitchen and is easily the most beautiful thing containing blackberries that I've tasted this year.

Red wine doesn't contain actual blackberries, children, though it may have strong blackberry notes on its palate. Stepping forward into the yellow warmth of the Autumn sun is today's WINE OF THE WEEK, the light-bodied, youthful and exuberantly juicy 2022 Tierra Y Hombre Pinot Noir (£8, M&S). A luscious, tangy palate is dominated by ripe, fleshy cherry and summer berry flavours which are nicely balanced by gentle tannins and backnotes of cinnamon and clove. This bright, crisp and complex Chilean red is one to enjoy with meaty fish or poultry as I did last Sunday with my Madame's legendary chicken thighs with cherry tomatoes in a harissa sauce.

A strong contender for you to serve with your roast beef or lamb this Sunday is the elegant, soft and supple 2020 Amarone Valpolicella (£14.99, Lidl). This intriguing, medium-bodied Italian red has an opulent palate full of blackberry and plum flavours which combine with subtle strands of tobacco and tar before a magnificently lengthy, deeply satisfying finish with hints of spice and dark, bitter chocolate.

As the evenings begin to wind in during this melancholic time of year, I find myself drawn to sombre, contemplative reds but those of you who can still maintain a sunny disposition may enjoy a glass or two of the fabulously fresh, fragrant and delightfully dry 2022 Tierra Y Hombre Sauvignon Blanc (£8, M&S). This sophisticated Chilean white bursts with sharp citrus, elderberry and gooseberry flavours alongside floral and herbaceous aromatics and backnotes of mineral. It will go very nicely with the bacon and brussels sprout bake in a creamy, blue cheese sauce with which I plan to wow my darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G., at our lovely home, Rose Cottage, this evening.

Let’s conclude with a good news story with a local angle. Independent wine merchant’s, James Nicholson Wines (JN Wines), is a 46 year-old business employing more than 40 staff with outlets in Crossgar, County Down and Highbury, London. This year JN Wines was named best regional wine retailer in Northern Ireland – as well as in the UK capital – at the prestigious Decanter Retailer Awards 2023, beating many of the UK’s best-known retail wine specialists.

