Pacemaker Press 07/12/23 News Letter wine correspondent Raymond Gleug, aka Simon Delaney.

I've only been married to my darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G., for 25 years so it wasn't that either.

Could it be for 30 years of writing An Occasional Tipple? No, that started in 2002. So, why the cheers for 30 years? Unless...could it be? Might the cheers not be for me?

​Turns out the cheers were for McGuigan Wines who are celebrating 30 years of selling their iconic McGuigan Black Label Red which has been Australia’s best-selling red for the last five years and is similarly top of the wine pops here in NI.

I’ll be honest- big, bold, fruit-driven reds aren’t generally my personal favourite but it’s easy to see why this particular wine is so popular.

Aside from excellent branding, if you enjoy smooth, easy-drinking, uncomplicated reds at a reasonable price which clearly many of us do, then this is a surefire winner.

And I had no complaints at all when they poured me glass after glass of it for free along with some delicious nibbles and excellent live music and party games at their birthday do in The Perch rooftop bar in Belfast on Tuesday evening.

My only complaint was that I didn’t win any of the concert tickets or cash prizes they were doling out on the night. In fairness to the organisers, they sent myself and my Madame home with a bottle each of the elegant, aromatic and refreshing McGuigan’s Sauvignon Blanc- one for a warm chicken and coriander salad in the September sun.

So, what else have I been doing with myself since I saw you last?

Late August, given heavy rain and sun for a full week, the blackberries would ripen. Not my words, they belong to the late great Seamus Heaney.

But, yes, I have been picking blackberries and making delicious blackberry crumble as well as drinking lots of lovely wine featuring blackberry flavours.

First among equals but just about gaining the nod as our non-McGuigan’s WINE OF THE WEEK is the lithesome, supple and satisfyingly complex 2023 Finca Las Moras Malbec (£7, Tesco). Ripe, muscular blackberry flavours, a warm, smoky palate and a spicy, judiciously oaked finish with hints of dark chocolate combine to create a robust, rustic and thoroughly satisfying Argentinian red.

Savour alongside a Tex-Mex extravaganza of sweet potato baked in paprika, topped with chilli con carne sauce, grated cheese and plenty of guacamole on the side.

Lovers of white, you have not been forgotten. Today’s final selection is the zesty, fragrant and gloriously refreshing 2023 Stefano di Blasi Pinot Grigio (£13.99, Naked Wines).

Pronounced apple and pear flavours mingle pleasantly with brighter citrus notes and subtle spices in this delightfully dry Italian white which will go wonderfully well with mildly spiced Asian or Mediterranean cuisine.

