An Occasional Tipple: Cheers to mammies everywhere (especially your own)
Oh, it doesn't really matter how undeserving you might be of her love, she'll give it to you anyway. But it would be nice to make her proud, wouldn't it? To make all that boundless energy and commitment seem worthwhile.
Of course, just as no mammy gets back quite as much love as she gives, so it is that no other mammy is quite as good as your own dear mammy. Apart from mine, naturally. She's the best. Which wine therefore ought we choose to toast the most loved, loving and lovely lady in all our lives? Something sparkly to match her own effervescent nature seems the obvious answer.
Step forward the ferociously crisp, satisfyingly savoury and richly aromatic Premium Organic Prosecco Spumante (£7.19, Lidl). Fresh, fragrant, fabulously fruity and impressively bubbly, this exceptionally well-priced Italian fizz is packed with intoxicating citrus and green apple flavours which are expertly complemented by beguiling backnotes suggestive of lemony biscuits.
A perfect aperitif before I present my fabulous roast chicken with a medley of vegetables which I will cook with lots of butter alongside a good, thick, meaty gravy. There will be potatoes too, sauteed in olive oil with garlic and rosemary. Oh, I know my spuds sound very fancy but they won't hold a candle to my own mammy's roasties.
And what to serve with that roast chicken? One option would be the lively, rich and sumptuously smooth 2023 Lock Keepers Reserve Chardonnay (£10, M&S). Elegant, sophisticated and complex, words which could certainly be used to describe my own wee mammy, this buttery Australian Chardonnay is full of ripe apple and citrus flavours alongside aromas of almond and subtle spices before a lingering, creamy finish.
If, like myself, you're married with a small child in tow (hello there, Gregory), then you'll have a second mother to pamper today. A second option for the main course for lovers of red like my beloved wife, the illustrious Madame G., is today's WINE OF THE WEEK, the light-bodied, youthful and exuberantly juicy 2022 Les Calcaires Pinot Noir (£7.75, Sainsbury’s). A lively, tangy palate is dominated by ripe, fleshy cherry and summer berry flavours which are nicely countered by gentle tannins and backnotes of cinnamon and clove. This elegant, crisp and complex French red is one to enjoy with lean meat or poultry.
No matter where you've been, no matter what you've done or how unworthy you might feel, there's one person who loves you in each and every way. She knows how great you really are and you can always give her a call (assuming that you don’t still live with her). That's what mammies are for, sometimes- calling, that is, not living with if you’re over 25, are you listening, Gregory? And she'd love that call, she really would.
Flowers and chocolates wouldn't hurt either.
To mammies everywhere, have a wonderful Mother's Day and until next week, tipplers, sante!
