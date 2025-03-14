Raymond Gleug bets you'll love this week's wine selection

​By the time you read this, I could be destitute. Or a millionaire.

More likely, I‘ll still be living here in my lovely home, Rose Cottage, possibly re-mortgaged, with my beloved wife, the enigmatic Madame G., moaning about a few lost quid, but not too many, at Cheltenham and fantasising about how if only the racehorse trainer, Joseph O’Brien, had taken my advice and run his stable star, the wonderfully named Banbridge, in the shorter Ryanair Chase instead of the Gold Cup, then maybe I'd be typing next week’s column from Honolulu, extolling the virtues of a cool, refreshing Pina Colada rather than yet another sombre, brooding and intense Cabernet Sauvignon.

That’s just speculation. Let’s deal with reality which insists that Monday, despite last Saturday's depressing defeat to France in the rugby, is still St Patrick’s Day. And while many will see it as their patriotic duty to drink copious amounts of Guinness and Black Bush, there exist a noble few who prefer to mark the day with a civilised glass of red.

One of those, my Madame, erroneously contends that not only is there such a thing as too much stout, there’s likewise only so much diddley-dee music a person can be subjected to before going insane. I think she’s at least as wrong as she is French which is kind of the same thing, isn’t it?

I always make Irish Stew on March 17. This year it’s being served with today’s WINE OF THE WEEK, the sumptuously smooth, decadently opulent and subtly spiced 2022 Beronia Tempranillo Crianza Rioja (currently £13.50, Sainsbury's). This complex, savoury Spanish red is full of muscular black fruit and cherry flavours which are nicely balanced by gentle tannins before an oaky, peppery finish.

Not drinking? Not Guilty wines, available in independent wine shops, off-licences and Asda too, have a wide range of full-flavoured, reasonably priced wines which won’t leave you feeling groggy in the morning and will allow you to drive your friends home on Paddy's night and to remember and, better still, remind them of all the ridiculous things they said and did the night before. What could possibly be more satisfying than that?

Well, obviously, getting our revenge on the French next year and bating the English in their own backyard too for good measure... Until then, lovers of white may wish to satisfy themselves with today’s final recommendation, the exceptionally fresh, fragrant and zesty 2023 Virgile Joly Sauvignon Blanc (£9.99, Naked Wines, visit (www.nakedwines.co.uk). This zingy, expressive, easy-drinking French white bursts with citrus and mineral flavours- lots of elderflower and peach with backnotes of almond- before a clean, tingly finish. One for a goat’s cheese and broad bean salad with more warm sunshine please.

