Magnificent Malbec and zero alcohol beer for drivers

Old age is so ignominious. I blame Lidl who were hosting a crowd of local media types at a Christmas dinner where they showcased their superb festive food and wine. I blame my dining companions and the lovely staff at Belfast’s Custom House who must have conspired to keep on refilling my glass when I wasn’t looking. And when I was. Most reluctantly, I also blame myself.

I mention designated drivers because of a great initiative launched by United Wine Merchants to promote safe driving over the festive period. Designated drivers will be rewarded with a free Heineken 0.0 or Birra Moretti Zero when they make themselves known to bar staff at participating venues across NI (too many to mention) by displaying their car keys.

Before we get to the vino at the Lidl do, let’s give a nod to some delightful bottles which arrived in the post. First among near equals but just about gaining the nod as today’s WINE OF THE WEEK is the robust, powerfully flavoured yet very approachable 2022 Las Dalias Malbec (reduced to £8 from £12 at M&S or £7.20 if you buy four or more). An extravagant bouquet with lots of red fruit and delicate spicing leads to an opulent palate with cherry and blueberry flavours alongside gentle tannins before a lingering finish with hints of oak and vanilla. This decadently smooth Argentinian red will be an ideal match to roast duck.

Another treat recently delivered by our local postman whom I’ve hilariously dubbed Santa is today’s second recommendation, the fabulously fresh and fragrant 2023 Benjamin Darnault Pique-Nique Blanc (£11.99, Naked Wines). A theatrically ripe pear and stonefruit nose welcomes a luscious palate full of lemon and crisp, sweet apple flavours which are deftly balanced by understated spice and very discreet hints of oak. Zingy and upbeat, this Chablis-like blend of Chardonnay, Colombard and Sauvignon Blanc goes wonderfully well with seafood and poultry- including turkey if you’re that way inclined.

That meal I mentioned earlier included a delicious smoked salmon starter alongside a fat juicy lobster tail which was matched with the elegant, crisp and vibrantly aromatic 2023 Deluxe Sauvignon Blanc Grand Reserva (£7.49, Lidl). This zesty, expressive, easy-drinking Chilean Sauvignon Blanc is full of bright citrussy flavours and floral aromatics before a clean, tingly finish.

There was of course a magnificent turkey and ham dinner which was paired with the equally impressive, soft and supple 2022 St Emilion Grand Cru (£10.99, Lidl). This intriguing, medium-bodied Bordeaux red has an opulent palate full of blackberry and plum flavours which combine with subtle strands of tobacco and tar before a magnificently lengthy, deeply satisfying finish with hints of spice and dark, bitter chocolate.

