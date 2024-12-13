Raymond Gleug points you in the direction of a few wines for all your Christmas celebrations at prices that won’t break the bank

Like most wine writers, I’ve attended the odd blind tasting. Two weeks ago, however, I attended my first tasting in the pitch dark.

Hosted by Master of Wine, Richard Bampfield, on behalf of Lidl, Vina Sensoria was a pretty unique and somewhat discombobulating experience with some fascinating results.

It turns out that in the dark most people (not guilty) struggle to tell the difference between a rose wine and a white wine. A significant majority (63% and guilty as charged), also preferred Lidl’s Henry Dubois Brut Champagne (£21.99) over the significantly more expensive Moet & Chandon. If you’re planning to splash out on a fancy fizz over the festive period, you may want to take the hint.

A smaller majority of 54% (though this time not including me- I was in Lady Gaga’s camp on this one) preferred a £5 Cotes de Provence rose from Lidl to celebrity favourite, Whispering Angel (typically about £22). And while the Whispering Angel was superior in my view- it wasn’t four times as good - again if you’re planning a bit of bulk buying over the forthcoming Yuletide season, you may elect to cut your coat according to your cloth and still manage to keep the baying hordes happy.

Of course, not every inexpensive drop can match their more illustrious counterparts and that’s where I come in - your uncle Raymond will now point you in the direction of a few bottles for all your Christmas celebrations at prices that won’t break the bank. First among near equals but just about gaining the nod by no more than the shortest of short heads as today’s WINE OF THE WEEK is the brash, bold and full-bodied 2022 Luna Dorado Shiraz (reduced to £8 from £9 at M&S or just £7.20 if you buy 4 or more). Dark jammy fruit flavours combine pleasingly on the palate before a lengthy finish with beguiling notes of earthy spices. One for juicy, succulent fillet steaks or roast beef.

If you’re looking for an upbeat white to enhance your turkey dinner, look no further than the zingy, zesty and gloriously refreshing 2023 Southlands Sauvignon Blanc (£7.99, SuperValu). This elegant, delicately scented drop has an impressively floral bouquet which leads to a lively, mineral-rich palate with pronounced notes of apple and elderflower before a brief, discreetly acidic finish.

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without some fizz so today’s final selection is the effervescent, nuanced and ferociously crisp Mionetto Prosecco (generally about £9.99- SuperValu, Centra, Mace and various off-licences)- perfect for parties and special occasions. Brimful of citrus and green apple flavours alongside hints of lemony biscuits, this extremely well-priced fizz is fresh, fragrant and fabulously fruity and a very welcome mouthful of summer that's guaranteed to brighten up even the bleakest of wintry days. It will go wonderfully well with Melba Toast, cream cheese and smoked trout.

