Raymond Gleug's wine suggestions for Halloween

I haven't challenged them about it yet. I call this diplomacy whereas my darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G., prefers to accuse me of cowardice.

My objection isn't so much to how premature the banner feels or even to the relentless commercialisation of every festival in the calendar. No, I'm much more pedantic than that. My objection is to the word happy.

Hallowe'en isn't meant to be happy. It should be scary. If you find yourself smiling during Hallowe'en, then you're not doing it right. You're supposed to be terrified.

I can promise you that on this very page in two weeks’ time, as every year, a Hallowe'en column will appear which will feature fantastic wine in the context of a very spooky tale guaranteed to ensure that you suffer many, many sleepless nights.

Terror and wine, my Hallowe'en stock (or should that be shock?) in trade. Don't miss it!

Now that I've got that off my chest, I'll get back to the day job of finding you some exceptionally palatable vino at affordable prices. I wonder do my neighbours read the News Letter on a Saturday...

First among near equals but just about gaining the nod by no more than the length of a well-smoked cigarette to be sure to be sure as today's WINE OF THE WEEK, is the sleek, supple and deftly spiced 2022 Trivento Reserve Malbec (£8.50, Tesco).

This plummy, punchy Argentinian red has an exuberantly juicy palate full of tangy berry and cherry flavours and earthy, pungent spices which are nicely balanced by firm tannins before a lingering finish with hints of oak, vanilla and lick-your lips liquorice.

Enjoy with a succulent steak (the bloodier the better- it's nearly Hallowe'en!), plenty of garlic fries to ward off vampires and lots of salad to promote good physical and mental health.

Lovers of white, I shall never forsake you. Today's second selection is the easy-drinking, lively and very versatile 2022 Swartland Chenin Blanc (£8, M&S).

This fabulously fresh, zesty South African white is full of bright citrus and tropical fruit flavours on a complex palate alongside notes of fresh herbs and alluring grassy aromatics before a brisk and tingly, discreetly acidic finish.

One to savour with seafood and salads before you go bobbing for apples.

I should stress that the people in the house most immediately next door to my own lovely home, Rose Cottage, are both not guilty and absolutely wonderful and that we wouldn't trade them in for any other neighbours.

So, if you do happen to be reading this today, Mr and Mrs. Darcy, please feel free to pop over for a glass or two of vino. It would be lovely to see you.

Perhaps you can even help us to put up our Christmas tree. Especially you, Mrs Darcy. If Mr. Darcy is too busy, we (meaning I) completely understand. As it happens, my Madame will be away visiting her sister on Tuesday evening, should that suit you best.