Wine expert Mr Raymond Gleug offers some terrific suggestions for festive wine

Nor for regaling you with tales of the idyllic life I share with my darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G., at our lovely home on the North coast, Rose Cottage. No room today for my many piercing, profound and philosophical pensees upon theology, the universe and so forth. This week, it's straight down to business, which will revolve mainly around the upcoming festivities and the tastiest ways to get even more tipsy than normal.

You'll want something sparkly to get your soirees off to a good start which for most people seems to mean Prosecco. I love a good Prosecco but what about our old friend, just one tiny step down from champagne in terms of prestige and renown, but surely its equal in quality, the esteemed Cremant de Bourgogne? From Naked Wines (visit www.nakedwines.com) the deliciously dry, delicate and ferociously crisp Vigneron's Wife Cremant de Bourgogne (£19.99 or £16.99 for members, aka Angels) is perfect for parties and special occasions.

Brimful of citrus and green apple flavours alongside hints of almond, this extremely well-priced French sparkler is a very welcome mouthful of summer that's guaranteed to brighten the bleakest of wintry days.

If you're entertaining, some of your guests will want red, some will want white and, as with your Christmas gifts, you'll want to give them something that seems more expensive than it actually is. For lovers of red like me, the well-rounded, superbly balanced and intensely fruity 2017 Bordeaux Superieur (£6.49, Lidl) does a convincing impression of an exceptionally fine claret at just a fraction of the price. Dark fruit aromas alongside subtle spicing dominate a complex palate before a judiciously oaked, lingering finish- an ideal match to red meat or game.

If you prefer something bigger and more brash, try the full-bodied, robust and opulent 2021 Carnivor Zinfandel (currently reduced to £9 from £10.50, Sainsbury's). Full of decadent cherry and ripe blackberry flavours alongside pungent, earthy spices and notes of dark, bitter chocolate this exciting Californian red is one to enjoy with a juicy, medium-rare steak.

Lovers of white like my darling wife, Madame G., will thank you very kindly indeed for a glass or two of today's WINE OF THE WEEK, the fresh, fragrant and gloriously refreshing 2022 Bella Verita Pinot Grigio (£9, M&S). Theatrically ripe lemon and grapefruit flavours mingle with backnotes of hazelnut in this invigorating, organic Italian white which will go wonderfully well with traditional festive fare.

