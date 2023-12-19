Close your eyes and open your mouth, let's see what Santa brings you. Yes, it's that time of year again.

News Letter wine expert Raymond Gleug offers up recommendations for festive wines

Each Christmas at our lovely home, Rose Cottage, my darling wife, the redoubtable Madame G., and I play the ultimate festive drinking game. I close my eyes and open my mouth into which she pours a tiny drop of wine. Whereupon I, not always correctly, name that grape. When I do get it right, I'm rewarded with one of her most sensuous kisses. Who's been a good boy this year? Not me!

Alas, I can't share those kisses with you today but I can direct you towards some fantastic wine. Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without something sparkly so why not enjoy your aperitifs with a few glasses of today's WINE OF THE WEEK, the lipsmackingly crisp, satisfyingly savoury and delightfully dry Asti D.O.C.G. Secco (M&S, £10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh, fragrant, fabulously fruity and impressively bubbly, this golden-coloured sparkler is packed with intoxicating citrus and peach flavours. Enjoy this Italian fizz with a luxurious crab salad and Melba toast.

If you're having turkey this year, you'll want either a soft, supple, well-balanced white or a relatively light, lively red. Choose the colour you prefer and make sure you don't run short- the only crime. We're having the very versatile, elegant and flavoursome 2018 Brunello di Montalcino (£16.99, Lidl). Light-bodied and impressively smooth, it's jampacked with damson and dark cherry flavours which will enhance turkey or even goose.

Lovers of white may prefer to opt for the tart, tangy and fabulously fragrant 2022 Bourgogne Chardonnay (£6.49, Lidl) Theatrically ripe lemon and grapefruit flavours mingle with backnotes of hazelnut in this upbeat and delightfully creamy drop.

If you're eating goose, beef or a fillet steak you'll want something with a bit more body. The opulent, richly textured 2021 Bordeaux Superieur (£6.49, Lidl) fits the bill. This intriguing, medium-bodied red has a fruity palate full of blackberry and plum flavours which combine with subtle strands of tobacco and tar before a magnificently lengthy, deeply satisfying finish with hints of vanilla, coffee and black pepper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wine as a gift? The elegant, soft and supple 2020 St Emilion Grand Cru (currently reduced to £11.99 from £14.99, Lidl) tastes like an exceptionally fine claret at a fraction of the price. Should keep the auld fella happy.

Last but not least, the cheeseboard which must surely contain a fine Stilton. I'll have mine with the smooth, creamy and deliciously nutty M&S Special Reserve Port (£10 for 50cl).

Some people drink to unleash their libidos while other folks do it just to prop up their egos. And they drink more at Christmas so beware! In olden times it was an even more serious business. People drank from lead goblets and if they over-indulged they were often taken for dead and buried in error. Hence, the custom of having a wake to ensure they'd really gone took hold.

Don't let it happen to you. Drink from a glass and not too much. Let someone else be the fool this time round.