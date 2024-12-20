Raymond Gleug on the merits of Merlot this Christmas

Each Christmas at our lovely home, Rose Cottage, my darling wife, the redoubtable Madame G., and I play the ultimate festive drinking game. I close my eyes and open my mouth into which she pours a tiny drop of wine. Whereupon I, not always correctly, name that grape. When I do get it right, I'm rewarded with one of her most sensuous kisses. Who's been a good boy this year? Not me!

If you fancy playing yourself, the safest guess is probably Merlot which research conducted by local firm, Drinks Inc., reports to be the most popular choice in NI for the Christmas table this year- 40% of respondents having selected it. Doubtless, many of these will be drinking McGuigan’s Black Label Merlot (widely available, generally about £8-£10) which is NI’s most popular red and it’s easy to see why- big, full-bodied and intensely fruity though more suited to serving with roast beef or steaks than traditional festive fare.

If you’re under 35 or from Co. Armagh you might want to guess Prosecco instead as this is the tipple of choice for these sections of our population this Christmas. At Rose Cottage, we’ll be serving the effervescent, nuanced and ferociously crisp Mionetto Prosecco (generally about £9.99- SuperValu, Centra, Mace and various off-licences)- perfect for parties and special occasions.

Brimful of citrus and green apple flavours alongside hints of lemony biscuits, this extremely well-priced fizz is fresh, fragrant and fabulously fruity and a very welcome mouthful of summer that's guaranteed to brighten up even the bleakest of wintry days. It will go wonderfully well with Melba Toast, cream cheese and smoked trout.

To serve alongside turkey, you'll want either a soft, fruity white or a relatively light, lively red. Choose the colour you prefer and make sure you don't run short- the only crime. We're having the very versatile, elegant and flavoursome 2023 Te Haupapa Pinot Noir (£9.99, Lidl). Light-bodied and impressively smooth, it's jampacked with berry and dark cherry flavours which will enhance turkey or even goose. Lovers of white may prefer to opt for the tart, tangy and fabulously fragrant 2023 1000 Stories Chardonnay (£15.49, SuperValu). Theatrically ripe lemon and grapefruit flavours mingle with backnotes of hazelnut in this upbeat and delightfully creamy drop.

Last but not least, the cheeseboard which must surely contain a fine Stilton. I'll have mine with the smooth, creamy and deliciously nutty M&S Special Reserve Port (£10 for 50cl).

How much should we spend on a bottle of wine? I was surprised to learn that local consumers were happy to spend between £10 and £14 on a bottle from the off-licence. I thought we were cheapskates but no- we’re actually happy to pay extra for high quality. Shop around though if bulk-buying as Tesco, M&S, Lidl and SuperValu are all offering excellent discounts for multi-bottle purchases.