Raymond Gleug's Wine of the Week is decadently rich, full-bodied and impressively aromatic

​Not my words, alas, but rather the musings of ancient Roman rhymester, Horace, as translated by celebrated Belfast poet, Derek Mahon. "Accept what happens", I sombrely intoned to my darling wife, the redoubtable Madame G., in the pantry of our lovely home, Rose Cottage, "whether the gods allow us 50 more winters or drop us at this one now. Hang on, dear, there's a knock at the door."

"Trick or treat! Trick or treat!" the kiddies plead. Oh, do please go away with your jabbering, that nonsense finished yesterday! Anyway, many of you adults likewise - like the big kiddies you are – will still be celebrating Hallowe'en this weekend so I've got a spooktacular treat in store for you in the form of today's WINE OF THE WEEK, the decadently rich, full-bodied and impressively aromatic 2022 Dark Apparition (wouhhh!!!) Alicante Bouschet (widely available, generally £8.99). Ripe, muscular blackberry flavours, a warm, smoky palate and a spicy, judiciously oaked finish combine to create a robust, rustic and quite old-fashioned, jammy, fruity and thoroughly enjoyable blend of Grenache Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon. One to savour alongside a bloody stake, I mean steak, this evening at your "It's Still Hallowe'en" parties.

Back at Rose Cottage I droned on, quoting Horace to my Madame about the Winter flinging its high Atlantic waves against stone piers. "Decant your wine," I sagely advised her, "the days are more fun than the years"- at which point a tremendous bang was heard. Gunfire? No, those pesky kids again with their awful bangers. Can't they leave us alone and in peace to enjoy today's second recommendation, the devilishly smooth, mellow and exuberantly juicy 2022 Nero Oro Appassimento (£11.99 or £8.99 each as part of a 6-pack at Majestic Wines, visit majestic.co.uk or telephone 0345-6056767)? This fine representation of Sicily's indigenous Nero d’Avola grape contains an abundance of intense black cherry and raisin flavours on a tangy palate before a magnificently lengthy finish with notes of oak, black pepper and lick-your-lips liquorice. It will go very nicely with grilled meats.

Lovers of white, you have not been forgotten in all this noise and excitement. Today's final recommendation is the complex, versatile and delightfully dry 2023 Sacred Hill Reserve Pinot Gris (£8.99, Lidl). This sophisticated and quite modern white from New Zealand is full of bright citrus and apricot flavours on a rich, zesty palate alongside notes of almond and hazelnut before a lingering, creamy finish. One for a spicy Moroccan style slow-cooked chicken casserole with butternut squash, chickpeas and a generous dollop of harissa.