Raymond Gleug's Wine of the Week is a "rustic, robust and well-rounded" Rioja

Hocus Pocus! I see a crocus! Spring is here and the birds do sing, hey ding-a-ling-a-ling, sweet lovers love the spring!

It feels so nice to fall in love, doesn't it? An absolute miracle too! Look at the person who you share your life with. Hopefully, there is one.

Maybe you both even like and love each other. Still. Consider how astronomical the odds of the two of you ending up where you are right now must be.

If you happen to be staring at an unforgiving mirror in an empty room or, worse still, at someone who you're just not all that fond of, nil desperandum. The miracle of love may not have happened just yet. It will.

Worth celebrating, isn't it? The trouble for me is that my lovely home, Rose Cottage, contains two very different people with quite peculiar tastes which don't always go together. My darling wife, the illustrious Madame G., likes her novels long whereas I prefer comic books. Yup, I'm dumb but she's smart.

Most pertinently, I love red wine but she's a white girl. So, we'll need two bottles. A big bottle for me to take upstairs and a wee glass for her. I'll take my big red up to my study and turn on some loud, funky music while she sips her wee white downstairs and watches Judge Judy.

We might be in separate parts of the house with practically opposite wines having totally unrelatable experiences but we both know that the glory of love will see us through this weird, exhausting trial for Lord knows what that is commonly referred to as life.

Lovers of red, my bottle which just about gets the nod as today's WINE OF THE WEEK is the rustic, robust and well-rounded 2021 Beronia Rioja Reserva (£16.50, Sainsbury’s).

This peppery, jammy Spanish red has a deftly spiced, exuberantly juicy palate with pronounced black cherry flavours before a lingering finish which delivers an abundance of generous cinnamon, spice and vanilla notes. One for a beef stew on a cool spring evening.

Lovers of white, today's second selection is the exceptionally fresh, fragrant and zesty 2023 Virgile Joly Sauvignon Blanc (£9.99, Naked Wines, visit (www.nakedwines.co.uk).

This zingy, expressive, easy-drinking French white bursts with citrus and mineral flavours- lots of elderflower and peach with backnotes of almond- before a clean, tingly finish.

Madame assures me it was a perfect accompaniment to her famous take-away style chicken, mushrooms and noodles with soy sauce and MSG which we had for supper on Monday evening.

But what about you? What if you have no special someone to experience different wines with while doing different things in separate rooms? First rule- drink the wine regardless. To ease your lonesome hearts, there's a singer called Morrissey who might help or a poet called Larkin or you may even prefer my own personal favourite- a Polish piano man who goes by the name of Chopin.