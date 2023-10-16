​I visited a well-known supermarket today. They were doing a two for £4.50 offer in the deli section.

Raymond Gleug

This felt quite appealing to me as individually the items cost £2.65. An 80p saving is not to be sneezed at in the midst of our cost-of-living crisis. Especially as my darling wife, the illustrious Madame G., and I were due to be entertaining a friend with wine and nibbles at our lovely home, Rose Cottage, the following evening. I bought a packet of lamb koftas and some fancy olives.

Imagine my shock when I got home and noticed that my koftas had been reduced from £2.65 to £1.88 because today was their sell-by date. Meaning that instead of saving 80p I’d only actually saved 3p. Worse still, while in my old crossover bag, the plastic packaging had given way and two of the eight miniature koftas had been mangled by bottles and cans and covered in dust. I was now operating at a loss. Worse yet was to follow as I was obliged to endure, not for the first time, a severe reprimand from my Madame for not checking the sell-by date.

To top it all off, the koftas were quite bland. Thankfully, my Madame had some aubergines soaking in milk in the classic Spanish style which she then dipped into seasoned flour and fried off in olive oil for an afternoon snack which we enjoyed al fresco in the Autumn sun with our koftas which we dipped in Kielecki mayonnaise because Kielecki makes life taste better.

We paired this with today’s WINE OF THE WEEK, the easy-drinking, versatile and gloriously refreshing 2022 Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (£11.99, Lidl- not the guilty supermarket I should stress). This fabulously fresh, zesty Italian white is full of bright citrus and pear flavours on a lively palate alongside floral aromatics before a tingly, discreetly acidic finish.

We read the problem page in the Sunday paper about a man who felt let down by his wife because she’d let herself go a little. He now spent his time fantasising about other women. Which made us feel much better because we’re quite the opposite. We’d have been happy to prove it too if only it wasn’t so relaxing sitting outside in the sun, sipping our wine and nibbling on our aubergines and koftas.

I pointed out to my Madame that it was getting cold and that I craved forgiveness for the kofta debacle. Perhaps, I suggested, it was time to go inside? Reader, she agreed.

Tomorrow we’ll serve a platter of cheese, olives, peppers stuffed with feta, Parma ham and artichokes for our guest. Alongside today’s second selection, the smoky, supple and nicely balanced 2022 Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (£7.50, M&S). Black cherry and plum flavours dominate an exuberantly juicy palate before a lingering finish with hints of dried fruit, pepper and toasted hazelnuts in this delicately spiced Italian red.

What’s the difference between wine and koftas? Wine, like love, doesn’t have a sell-by date. Till next week, tipplers, sante!

